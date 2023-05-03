GALVESTON
The trial in one of the coldest cold cases in Galveston County history — the 1983 Corvette Concepts triple homicide — was nearly derailed after a witness mentioned alleged additional crimes by the defendant.
The trial of Jesse Kersh, 64, of Spring, kicked off Tuesday with testimony from two witnesses laying out the timeline of events, First Assistant District Attorney Kevin Petroff said.
The trial continued Wednesday with testimony from Bob Currie, the manager and owner of Corvette Concepts, a League City auto-repair shop, at the time of the murders.
On the morning of Nov. 3, 1983, Thomas Earl McGraw, 28, Beth Yvette Wilburn, 25, and James Oatis, 22, were found dead inside the auto shop on West Main Street in League City.
The Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office determined Wilburn had been stabbed 114 times in the torso and shot in the head.
McGraw, a shop employee, had been shot seven times and stabbed 15 times.
Oatis, an electrician from Houston, was shot eight times in the head.
On Feb. 21, 1985, Kersh told investigators that when he left work on Nov. 2, 1983, Wilburn, Oatis and McGraw were all in the building and alive. In the same interview, Kersh told police he did not own a .22-caliber handgun, the type used in the killings.
Currie testified that Kersh, who was responsible for opening the shop, was a less than stellar employee, even putting brake pads on backwards. Currie was questioned about operations around the store, particularly in terms of illegal conduct, including the purchase of illegal items and drugs, in which he denied involvement.
Kersh moved in with Currie and his brothers and lived with the group six months before and six months after the murders, Currie said. Kersh moved out after Currie claimed he stole a car title from him. Defense attorney Kevin Rekoff said this was a complete lie and asked Judge Jeth Jones for a mistrial, as Currie was warned not to mention “extraneous offenses,” which could prejudice the jury.
“Although it is not a violent crime, forgery and fraud would indicate dishonesty and moral turpitude to the jury,” Rekoff said.
Rekoff’s motion for a mistrial was denied.
Currie testified that the night before the murders, he went to a club and after returning home, did not see Kersh’s vehicle. Currie drove his brother to his workplace the next morning, 1.5 miles from Corvette Concepts and testified that a customer and his insurance agent were waiting outside of the shop around 7:35 a.m. when it should have opened at 7:30 a.m., and upon return 10 minutes later, did not see anybody there.
Currie continued his testimony later in the day, walking the jury through how Corvette Concepts looked on a normal day, using a blueprint of the property and picture inside of the shop.
The case stayed cold until October 2006, when investigators received a tip from Darryl Krogman. Krogman told FBI agents he had been present when Kersh bought a .22-caliber pistol at a gun show, according to the affidavit.
Krogman also reportedly told investigators that, at Kersh’s request, he had made a “silencer” for a .22-caliber handgun shortly after that purchase and about six months before the murders.
In 2013, investigators concluded that marks found on bullets at the crime scene indicated that some sort of sound suppressor had been used in the shootings. Investigators said they also compared DNA found under Wilburn’s fingernails to Kersh.
“Jesse Dean Kersh could not be excluded as a contributor to the genetic material,” according to the affidavit police submitted to 10th State District Court Judge Kerry Neves, who issued the arrest warrant.
Kersh was arrested in January 2016 after testimony from Krogman, the ballistics from the bullet and DNA linked him to the crime, police said.
In Texas, the murder of two or more persons during the same criminal episode is capital murder, punishable by death, or life in prison without parole.
That definition of capital murder did not exist in 1983, and the law that applies to the filing of criminal charges is the law that was in effect at the time of the crimes.
The trial was previously set to begin Oct. 10, 2022, but was delayed, despite a jury being assembled, because some witnesses were unable to travel from out of state. The trial was supposed to be presided over by Judge John Ellisor of the 122nd District Court, but Jones won the seat and took the bench after Ellisor retired.
Felony Division Chief Assistant District Attorney Kayla Allen is assisting Petroff in the prosecution of the case.
The trial will continue through Friday and resume Monday and Tuesday, before a break next week and resumes the week of May 15.
