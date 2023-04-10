LEAGUE CITY
The city council Tuesday will consider a budget amendment to accommodate a $3-an-hour pay increase for Emergency Medical Service employees at a cost of about $42,000 a year.
The pay bump is necessary because a pay increase the council approved Sept. 27 for city employees, police officers and EMS employees included only current employees, and not those still in the hiring process or future employees, a councilman who sponsored the item said Monday.
The proposed pay increases, which would go in effect July 7, will require transferring about $42,000 from the fire personnel services account to EMS personnel services account to cover costs for the next year, according to documents.
The reallocation will come from the League City Fire Department’s 2023 unused stipend funds, according to documents.
The city in September approved raises for 347 city employees in the 2023 budget at a cost of about $1.1 million. Those increases went into effect Jan. 2.
“This will further clarify the increase that was based off of an employee pay scale study conducted last year,” Councilman Tommy Cones said.
“Some people thought that increase was for all police department employees, paramedics and telecommunicators,” Cones said. “That increase was just for those current employees. We are not going to attract new hires and new paramedics if we can’t pay those fair wages.”
The increase could mean a bump for five EMS employees, five open paramedic slots, two new-hire paramedic slots, two new-hire EMT slots and four future part-time positions.
“We ask our staff to do more with less, and we have done that for a long time with our telecommunicators and EMS employees,” Councilman Chad Tressler, who also is sponsoring the pay increases, said.
