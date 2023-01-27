LEAGUE CITY
League City soon will begin installing Flock Safety automated license plate readers along Texas Department of Transportation rights-of-way in city limits.
The council approved a multi-use agreement Tuesday between the city and the department authorizing Flock Safety to install automated license plate readers along its rights-of-way.
The resolution is part of a bigger plan by the city to install a total of 42 automated license plate readers in city limits in an effort to ultimately reduce crime and use the system as an identification tool, officials said.
The cameras read the license plates of vehicles traveling on public roads and automatically notify local law enforcement when a vehicle or license plate has been reported stolen, according to the city.
“We have all of the ones on city right of ways already installed,” Police Chief Gary Ratliff said.
Although the council unanimously approved the plate readers Tuesday, there had been concern about them during a meeting more than a year ago, Councilman Chad Tressler said.
One of Tressler’s biggest concerns was that the public might have access to license plate data through public information requests.
“These are not subject to open records requests,” Capt. Harold Lee, commander of the Investigation Bureau at the League City Police Department, said. “That’s because it is not data that is maintained by the city, but by Flock Safety.”
The only data that can be accessed through open records requests from the city is that which has been downloaded from the system to include in an investigation, he said.
Installing the 42 cameras, and a 24-month lease, will cost the city $233,400, an expense the city council approved in December.
Of the 42 units, 12 will be installed in city rights-of-way and 30 in state rights-of-way, Sarah Greer Osborne, spokeswoman for the city, said.
Hitchcock has four Flock Safety cameras, La Marque five, Dickinson has 15 and Friendswood has 20. There also are Flock cameras on Galveston’s West End.
Councilman John Bowen initially, he had concerns about the cameras.
“It was giving me the feeling of Big Brother,” Bowen said.
But his concerns about sharing of data also were eased, and he was looking forward to seeing the automated license plate readers succeed in the city, he said.
Bowen also was relieved by the fact the readers only shoot pictures of vehicles from behind, so they don’t identify any persons driving the cars, he said.
When investigating a crime, detectives can use information from the cameras to help determine which vehicles were in the area at the time a crime was committed. That helps investigators identify potential victims, suspects and witnesses who could be instrumental to solving the case, according to the city.
