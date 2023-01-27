West End cameras

A Flock Safety automated license plate reader is installed on 12 Mile Road in Galveston on Dec. 23, 2020. League City will install automated license plate readers along Texas Department of Transportation rights-of-way within city limits.

LEAGUE CITY

League City soon will begin installing Flock Safety automated license plate readers along Texas Department of Transportation rights-of-way in city limits.

