LEAGUE CITY
The city council Tuesday is set to consider appointing four members to a committee charged with deciding whether books should be removed from the children’s section of the public Helen Hall Library.
Those four candidates are Todd Kinsey, Laura Teatsworth, Luann Shupp and Leslie McKennan, League City residents who met qualifications to join that committee.
Qualifications for the committee of eight include having at least a bachelor’s degree in childhood education from an accredited institution, or at least two years experience as an educator in any grade between kindergarten and 12th at public or private schools.
Kinsey, a councilman, said he has served on the city’s library board in the past.
“I have worked with a wide cross-section of the community on various boards, committees and issues while I was on city council,” Kinsey said. “I believe the citizens of League City know that I am fair minded and easy to work with.”
“I think the committee needs to work closely with the library staff to ensure a wide variety of popular literature is available to the community and that the books represent the city’s values,” Kinsey said. “Over 51 million books have been published in the United States and it is important to understand that libraries can’t possibly carry every title.”
Other candidates for the committee could not be reached Thursday.
The city received a total of 15 applications for the Community Standards Review Committee, Sarah Greer Osborne, spokeswoman for the city, said.
When discussions of the committee first arose, the city council received backlash from residents about the ethics of creating a council-appointed board that would oversee a few operations of the library, despite the already existing library board carrying out the book-reviewing process.
The city council, over the course of a few months, has debated about the committee and the wording of a book-reviewing policy the committee will be charged with enforcing.
Under early drafts of the policy, the committee would review complaints about pedophilia, rape and any type of sex or nudity and recommend whether to move them from shelves in children’s section of the public Helen Hall Library, 100 W Walker St., to adult sections.
That language has since been removed by the city council, and residents can request a review of any books in the children’s section of the library once the committee is created.
And while four members of the committee could be appointed as soon as Tuesday, they may have one book awaiting a review.
The Library Board, which governs the library and makes decisions about the purchasing of books, received a resident complaint on May 23 about “The Great Big Body Book” by Mary Hoffman, Kyrsten Garcia, secretary of the library board, said.
The complainant asserted that the book is inappropriate and meant to confuse children.
“The Great Big Body Book” is rated at 3.5 out of 5 stars by Goodreads users. None of the negative reviews on Goodreads complained about “pedophilia, rape and any type of sex or nudity,” but did mention gender and transgender allusions.
Galveston County Library Alliance, a group that was formed in the midst of the library committee discussions, has shown up to council meetings to speak in opposition to the committee.
The alliance on April 24 took to the library to check out books that have made national headlines for controversial content, spokeswoman Katherine Swanson said. Some of those titles included “Antiracist Baby,” “Sex is a Funny Word” and “Bathe the Cat.”
Members of the alliance group have voiced opposition to what they consider book bans. Some of those members said they will be attending the Tuesday meeting.
“I don’t think anyone is prepared when backlash happens,” Kinsey said. “It’s hard to have people attack you when they don’t know anything about you.”
