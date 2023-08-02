Disabled and senior residents will receive larger homestead tax cuts next year after the city increases the exemption amount by $30,000.
Those residents had been able to reduce the taxable value of their property by $45,000, but council members July 25 voted to increase that amount to $75,000.
A homestead tax exemption is a tax break that works by exempting a part of a home’s taxable value. The city’s current tax rate is about 41.5 cents for every $100 of taxable value.
The cost to the city for the increased tax exemptions will come in around $400,000, City Manager John Baumgartner said.
But while the increased cuts will help ease the tax burdens for seniors, one council member worries about the consequences for other homeowners in the city.
The tax cut for seniors could shift the cost burden onto younger, struggling families, Councilman John Bowen said. Revenue the city will lose from an increase in exemptions will increase costs for families that don’t qualify for homestead tax exemptions, he said.
“Seniors already get a great break with the freezing of their taxes when they reach 65,” Bowen said.
Residents who will most benefit from League City increasing its homestead tax exemption costs will be newer residents who haven’t been charged with footing high property tax costs and lower exemption rates, Councilman Chad Tressler said.
“We are largely pandering,” he said.
“Regardless what the exemption is, given the maximum appraisal values, more folks are being constrained by frozen taxes even at the higher homestead exemption baseline value.”
In an attempt to counter that burden, council members agreed to a corresponding cut to the 2024 budget.
League City’s move came as the Texas Legislature passed a package of tax reforms meant to cut the burden on residential taxpayers by about $18 billion.
One provision of the relief package more than doubles the amount by which owners can reduce the taxable value of homesteads to $100,000 from $40,000 for taxes owed to public school districts.
Gov. Greg Abbott signed the bills in late July but Texas voters will have to approve the measures in a November constitutional amendment referendum before they can become effective.
Homestead exemption applicants must own and occupy a residence on Jan. 1 of the year for which they are making an application. Owners qualifying for general homestead exemptions may qualify for multiple exemptions.
The Texas Tax Code also entitles disabled veterans receiving 100 percent disability compensation to a total property tax exemption.
Homestead exemption applications can be submitted to the Galveston County Appraisal District.
