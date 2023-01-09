LEAGUE CITY
The city council today will consider increasing the rate people pay for garbage collection to offset the cost of recycling household hazardous waste.
If the item is approved, the city administrative fee for residential customers will increase by 4 cents — to 38 cents from 34 cents — pushing base collection rate to $17.72 a month starting Feb. 1.
Household hazardous wastes include products such as electronics, batteries, household cleaners and paint-related materials.
“Our recycling efforts for household hazardous materials have been more successful than we anticipated,” Sarah Greer Osborne, spokeswoman for the city, said.
In the 2021 fiscal year, the city recycled roughly 6,000 pounds of household hazardous waste, Osborne said.
By 2022, that rate doubled to 12,000 pounds of just household hazardous waste taken to the recycling center.
Household hazardous waste picked up in League City gets recycled at the Stella Roberts Recycling Center, 5800 Magnolia Parkway in Pearland.
The city in April authorized an agreement with Keep Pearland Beautiful for use of the Stella Robert's Recycling Center for household hazardous wastes, for which the city budgeted about $15,000 for the year. But at seven months, it already begun exceeding the budget, Osborne said.
“Our residents are clearly taking advantage of our efforts to recycle household hazardous wastes,” Osborne said.
The measure up for consideration Tuesday focuses on hazardous waste, which doesn't get picked up along with standard recyclable materials.
“Hazardous waste materials are extremely hard to get rid of,” Councilman Tommy Cones said Monday. “If you don’t give people an outlet to dispose of those, they will just end up in the landfill.”
The city has heard complaint in recent months about some materials residents intended to be recycled instead being taken to the landfill.
The city council on Oct. 25 renewed a five-year, $10 million contract with AmeriWaste as the city’s official recycle and trash collector, despite assertions from a competitor the company was dumping materials residents set out for recycling in the landfill.
Mayor Nick Long has asserted that since China’s 2018 ban on recyclables, the market has completely deteriorated.
Five years ago, the Chinese government announced a potential ban on imports of 24 different recyclables. The list included paper and plastics.
Long didn't respond to requests for comment Monday.
The new five-year contract with AmeriWaste begins May 1.
The existing contract the city has with AmeriWaste details the key responsibilities of the company to adhere to the requirements for properly disposing of recyclables and garbage.
The city through a campaign hopes to educate residents about the best ways to recycle materials, Osborne said.
“The biggest problem we are seeing are items with traces of food that get recycled,” she said.
The city is looking into grants to fund their future efforts and hopes to begin launching its campaign in the next six to eight months, Osborne said.
The most commonly recycled household materials are televisions, Osborne said. Behind televisions, other common items include paint and lightbulbs.
“A lot of people that want to dispose of hazardous materials want to throw things out on trash day,” she said. “We aren’t accepting that at all.”
Those items get picked up and taken to the landfill, but it's important that hazardous waste get recycled, Osborne said.
The increase in solid waste charges will help the city continue paying for its recycling agreement in Pearland.
The next household hazard waste event will be held at Hometown Heroes Park at 1001 East League City Parkway in League City on March 18.
