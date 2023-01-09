League City recycling

Recycling bins sit at the curb in a League City neighborhood on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. The city council is considering a resolution that would increase the solid waste fee.

 JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News

LEAGUE CITY

The city council today will consider increasing the rate people pay for garbage collection to offset the cost of recycling household hazardous waste.

