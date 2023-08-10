LEAGUE CITY
The 11-year-old Southwest Water Reclamation Facility will undergo an expansion costing more than $90 million to keep up with development and growth on the west side of town.
Council members Tuesday approved a $6 million contract with Frees & Nichols, an engineering, architecture and construction management firm, for the design phase of the expansion, which is estimated to take two years.
“That’s a lot of lettuce,” Councilman Andy Mann said about the $6 million cost of the design phase.
Construction costs are estimated at as much as $94 million and the work to take about three years, according to city documents.
The reclamation facility, one of three wastewater treatment plants in the city, has a capacity of 4 million gallons of wastewater a day.
The expansion will enable the improved plant to pump 8 million gallons a day. Once the facility is expanded, the city might consider a further expansion to accommodate about 12 million gallons a day, John Baumgartner, city manager, said.
Council members voted unanimously to approve spending the $6 million for the design.
“The west side of town is growing and the plant that was built back about roughly 10 years ago needs to be expanded,” Ron Bovarian, executive director of capital projects, said.
“This phase would be to expand the plant to 8 million gallons per day to keep up with development on the west side of the city,” Bovarian said.
The facility, which went into operation in 2012 at 1551 South Maple Leaf Drive, was meant to accommodate growing demand for wastewater services from commercial and residential development, officials said.
It replaced the 35-year-old Countryside Wastewater Treatment Plant.
The design cost will be covered in full through capital recovery fees and wastewater rate increases, Mayor Nick Long said.
The project involves a lift station, an aeration basin and blower system, secondary clarifier with scum pump station and expansion of four electrical buildings, among other work.
In an effort to offset costs of booming growth, the city council earlier this year adopted a 93 percent increase in capital recovery impact fees charged to developers for connecting to municipal water and wastewater systems.
The fees are part of the cost developers have to consider with new commercial and residential building and are passed on to homebuyers and commercial tenants.
