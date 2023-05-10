LEAGUE CITY
Council members Tuesday unanimously approved a resolution in support of renaming a 7-mile stretch of FM 517 in honor of Ken Clark, a county commissioner among the main architects of the county’s Republican Party, who died last year.
LEAGUE CITY
Council members Tuesday unanimously approved a resolution in support of renaming a 7-mile stretch of FM 517 in honor of Ken Clark, a county commissioner among the main architects of the county’s Republican Party, who died last year.
Sen. Mayes Middleton requested the resolution before a Senate vote Friday on House Bill 3045, which would authorize naming the Ken Clark Memorial Highway, officials said.
The bill originally was filed Feb. 28 by state Rep. Greg Bonnen and was referred Tuesday to the Senate Transportation Committee.
Clark died May 8, 2022 from multiple health issues, according to the city. In 2020, Clark was diagnosed with bladder cancer and underwent chemotherapy and ultimately had the organ removed.
He had served as a Galveston County Commissioner for precinct four since 1998 and was the county’s longest-serving elected official, the newest precinct four commissioner, Robin Armstrong said.
During his tenure, Clark represented residents in the precinct through county, regional and statewide board positions.
“Ken Clark was a very dedicated community servant,” Councilman Tommy Cones said.
Though just a part of the busy highway, the stretch that could be renamed to honor Clark will account for 76 percent of FM 517.
In February, state lawmakers filed two bills to rename the Pelican Island Bridge after Clark.
Under those bills, the link between Galveston and Pelican Island would be renamed the Ken Clark Memorial Bridge.
Clark had been among the main advocates and driving forces behind a project to replace the Pelican Island Bridge, which most agree has reached the end of its useful life.
The bill to rename the Pelican Island Bridge to the Ken Clark Memorial Bridge was received in the Senate on March 1 and is pending in the Senate Transportation Committee.
If the stretch of FM 517 is renamed, expenses would include replacement of several road signs, which will be paid for by the state, officials said Tuesday.
“It is a really appropriate road to name after him,” Mayor Nick Long said. “Nobody really did more for transportation in this county than Ken Clark in the last 20 years.”
Clark was a “great friend, a loving father and husband, and a tireless advocate for his constituents,” Bonnen told The Daily News after Clark’s death last year.
“He was a dedicated professional with an encyclopedic knowledge of Galveston County who worked relentlessly with seemingly limitless energy,” Bonnen said. “He truly lived his slogan ‘Working For You.’”
That slogan was Clark’s common refrain for years and was on blue, yellow and red campaign signs written, always, in Comic Sans font.
Sarah Grunau: 409-683-5226; sarah.grunau@galvnews.com
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.