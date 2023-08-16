League City resident Jack Grover sits Wednesday at his home with some of the ceramic pieces he and his wife, Noreen, made at a city-organized ceramics class. Grover, who has been attending the classes for five years, and other senior citizens are frustrated after the city announced it was canceling the class, citing costs.
League City resident Jack Grover sits Wednesday at his home with some of the ceramic pieces he and his wife, Noreen, made at a city-organized ceramics class. Grover, who has been attending the classes for five years, and other senior citizens are frustrated after the city announced it was canceling the class, citing costs.
Stuart Villanueva/The Daily News
Some of Jack Grover’s ceramic work rests on a table at his home in League City on Wednesday.
Jack and Noreen Grover have attended League City’s senior ceramics class for the past five years, spinning clay, sculpting and painting their own masterpieces twice a month. For them, the monthly class provides a creative outlet, and a way to connect with each other and other artistic locals.
Together, the Grovers, both 79, have created about 100 ceramic pieces since they started attending the classes.
“They may not be the greatest, but we have a fun and enjoyable experience each month,” Noreen Grover said.
But recent news the class will be halted and faces an uncertain future has left the two worried.
The problem comes down to cost, city officials said. The city pays The Ceramic and Pottery Center, 900 state Highway 3 N., about $15,000 a year to hold the twice-a-month class.
The city charges resident seniors $5, and non-residents $35 a month for the classes, but that’s not raising enough money to cover the city’s costs, officials said.
The regular cost to attend a ceramics class in the pottery center is $35 a month and 30 to 40 people typically attend, officials said.
“The city is essentially subsidizing this class for our residents,” Sarah Greer Osborne, spokeswoman for the city, said. “We are really taking a look at this class. We are using taxpayer dollars to pay the ceramics and pottery center for our seniors to take this class. We are not making money.”
Reviewing the city’s senior programs is nothing new, and amid budget season, officials are looking for ways to save money, she said. No other senior programs are in similar danger of termination, she said.
“The issue isn’t that the class is not popular,” Osborne said. “We are at the point now that we are paying another place to do this class.”
But seniors say the city should be willing to keep the class going, or at least give them the opportunity to pay more to attend.
“Most of us are on fixed incomes and having a low-cost activity such as the ceramics class is a way to express our creativity, socialize with peers and develop friendships in a quiet and calm environment,” Noreen Grover said.
Seniors involved in the class said they have not had much communication with the city, and are left with more questions than answers ahead of what some believe will be their last class Aug. 23.
“Our biggest problem is that the city never presented the option for us to pay more to keep the class going,” Jack Grover said. “I would be willing to pay more for the class. Everyone objects to what the city is doing. The city should realize this is a big mistake.”
Sandra Rethorn, another resident involved in the class, said the ceramics class was one of the only things she had to turn to a year ago when her daughter died.
“I did nothing but one thing, and that was to go to ceramics,” Rethorn said. “It kept my body going, my mind, my hands.”
