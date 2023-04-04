LEAGUE CITY
The city council is considering making it easier for locals to enjoy food trucks, while also raising licensing fees and cracking down on out-of-town vendors.
In a workshop meeting last week, council members discussed changes to city ordinances they’d like to see concerning food truck vendors, including a maximum 72-hour duration for out-of-town food trucks, licensing fee increases and making sure long-staying trucks are registered with the city.
Discussions about food trucks arose Jan. 24 when Councilman Chad Tressler proposed doing away with the rule that states only one food truck vendor can operate per property.
He requested changing that rule on behalf of the city’s homeowner associations, which sometimes have food trucks in parking lots during meetings, he said.
Mayor Nick Long wants to crack down on food trucks permanently parked in gas station parking lots, something he said potentially “cannibalizes” city businesses and restaurants.
“We don’t want every single gas station in League City to have these food trucks in the city permanently parked there,” Long said.
Another issue, some council members have said, is getting those food truck vendors to pay sales tax in the city.
“I see no reason to have one that is permanently set up here if it is registered somewhere that has no sales tax, like an unincorporated part of the county,” Tressler said.
Tressler has no interest in giving those food truck vendors that come from out of the city limits any type of advantage over the local existing brick-and-mortar restaurants, he said.
“On the increases, I am not looking for this to become burdensome so that it prohibits a well-run food truck, but something to keep the quality of them up so that it’s not a low-budget operation,” Tressler said.
Making those changes wouldn’t affect trucks that travel to city for special events, but they would be capped by a potential length-of-stay duration, officials said.
Council members also have expressed interest in enforcing special-use permits for those trucks with extended stays, a practice not currently enforced.
Despite interest in amending changes, the city has no way of knowing exactly how many food trucks are registered within the city, Ashley Donde, senior communications manager for the city said Tuesday.
The city is, however, charging $100 per annual license for each permanent food truck and has received $600 in revenue from those fees, officials said.
Under existing rules, out-of-city food truck vendors are required to have permits from the fire marshal’s office. They also can fill out vendor-interest forms on the city’s website and will be notified when special events are in town. Most city events require a commitment deposit upon signing a contract, as well as a fee that’s usually determined by the estimated number of event attendees, city officials said.
The way that food trucks are inspected is similar in the way typical brick-and-mortar restaurants are, officials said. Inspectors check things such as generators and hood systems, League City Fire Marshal and Assistant Fire Chief Jeff Allen said.
Council members also expressed interest in bringing food truck parks to the city and allowing trucks to sell alcohol.
City council is awaiting recommendations and a proposal from city staff on how to proceed with making food truck ordinance changes.
