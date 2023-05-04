LEAGUE CITY
City council and leaders want more residents to attend public meetings, and they’re considering ways to make that happen at a time when people’s trust in government is waning.
Attendance at some committee meetings has declined in recent years, and council members and committee members are working on ways to broaden outreach efforts for more public input.
“If there is a consistent message that I hear in addition to the frustrations with traffic, it is that they want us to quit studying things, and go out and do things,” Peggy Zahler, League City resident and a member of three different city committees, said. “The emotion of that statement has been in place for a while.”
“Always keep in mind that our decisions that we make are for our citizens and should encompass their entire quality of life,” she said.
City council on April 25 held a work session to discuss the idea of community-based strategic planning, an idea that would give residents more voice when it comes to development and planning efforts in the city.
If the city council adopts the community-based strategic planning, it would meaning having to create another committee, board or group that would be charged with seeking community input, officials said. Some city council members think creating another committee isn’t a good idea.
“We need to utilize the committees we have in place,” Councilman John Bowen said.
Assistant City Manager Rick Davis proposed the idea, which is inspired by reports that people’s trust in government is continuously declining, he said.
“Community-based strategic planning is the exercise of deep community listening,” Davis said. “It is an exercise of really listening to citizens so that they can identify the priorities, those things that they believe are most likely to elevate their quality of life. In other words, where we want local government to spend energy, resources and time.”
It can be concluded from online studies that generally, a third of U.S. residents doubt the willingness or ability of cities to address things they believe are most critical in their lives, he said.
“My feeling is that we are spending more and more on studies and less and less on doing what those studies are telling us, which is finish the bond projects and complete the projects that were promised years and years ago,” Mayor Nick Long said.
“It gets hard for me to want to continually do studies when action is what needs to get done,” Long said.
During that work session meeting, Long suggested the city look for a communication plan to utilize the committees the city already has by giving some of the responsibility to the committees to start forming town hall meetings as an outreach effort.
Only about two-thirds of cities have or use a strategic plan to guide decision-making. Of those, only a third allow their residents to play a role in creating it, according to a survey.
