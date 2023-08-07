LEAGUE CITY
League City council Tuesday will consider authorizing a grant application for about $2.5 million to send some police officers to the Texas-Mexico border.
LEAGUE CITY
League City council Tuesday will consider authorizing a grant application for about $2.5 million to send some police officers to the Texas-Mexico border.
At least 38 League City police officers have shown interest in heading to the border to fight what some have referred to as an immigration and drug-smuggling crisis, city officials said. At least 78 said they had no interest in going, officials said.
The police department is requesting the money to buy equipment such as night-vision devices, body armor and uniforms and to pay the salaries of two League City police officers to rotate to the Texas border each week.
Some city officials have argued League City has a direct stake in policing the border because it is a main avenue for the lethal synthetic opioid fentanyl to enter the Texas and the nation.
Galveston County in 2020 had the state’s second highest rate of overdose deaths, many attributed to opioids in general and fentanyl in particular.
Officers who don’t volunteer for the Operation Lone Star program won’t be obligated to participate and those who said they would like to participate are committing to the effort, Interim Police Chief Cliff Woitena said.
The city council will be tasked with drafting a border crisis disaster declaration in order to participate in the program, officials said.
Galveston County commissioners in 2021 approved a resolution saying Galveston County was “under imminent threat of disaster” because of people crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.
County Judge Mark Henry at the time said the disaster was so bad he had given his permission for county law enforcement officers to travel more than 250 miles to the border. He had also committed $6 million in federal aid to the county on a plan to build a border wall.
The League City city council discussed the possibility of seeking a grant to participate in Operation Lone Star on Feb. 28, when officials from the police department held a workshop meeting to gather input from the city council on participating in the organization.
The council was presented with two options for participating in the program, one of which was fighting the border crisis within League City.
The first option would be difficult to justify because the city wasn’t seeing direct bad consequences, former Police Chief Gary Ratliff said during that workshop meeting.
The second option is sending officers to the border on a weekly rotation.
Sarah Grunau: 409-683-5226; sarah.grunau@galvnews.com
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Explore the history of Seawolf Park and the USS Cavalla, a World War II submarine lost in action. Located on Pelican Island, north of Galveston, Seawolf Park is a fisherman's paradise with historic landmarks, including the USS Stewart and the USS Cavalla.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.