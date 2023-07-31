LEAGUE CITY
In a further push to develop a massive sports field complex on a wetlands area, the city has applied for a Texas Parks & Wildlife Department grant to cover part of the multimillion-dollar cost.
That grant money would cover only about $750,000 of the $40 million price tag of Bay Colony Park, slated for construction in 2025. The remainder of the costs likely would come from economic development sales tax dollars, officials said.
The city still has more pre-construction phases to get through, but the grant money can be held in the meantime. If park designs change too drastically after the department awards the city the money, it could be retracted, officials said.
“The next critical step is understanding our complete path forward relative to the environmental impact and then making a decision if we are going to phase a piece of the project,” John Baumgartner, city manager, said.
The city on July 25 held a public hearing to receive input on the grant application for developing Bay Colony Park, in which Councilmen Andy Mann, Justin Hicks and Tommy Cones voted in opposition to the grant application.
There are a lot of other things that $40 million in 4B sales tax dollars could be paying for, Cones said at the hearing.
“It is also a bad location,” he said.
But the park’s baseball fields would provide leagues room to expand their rapidly growing programs to meet the future needs of the community, according to city documents.
The park project has been sitting in the design phase for the past few years as obstacles have arisen.
Architecture firm TBG partners, for example, revealed June 14 that a pipe valve was discovered on the site, and could add unexpected costs to the project.
The 106-acre park on the west-side of the city would serve as a regional park fitted with a five-field softball complex, a four-field Little League baseball complex, two international-sized soccer fields, tennis and pickle ball courts, a disc golf course, a 5k trail, two playgrounds and two to three access roads. The addition of those fields will alleviate overcrowding by increasing the facilities available for programming needs, officials said.
The city’s existing sports park, Chester L. Davis Sportsplex, 1251 League City Parkway, was built in 1997 and already has exceeded its capacity, Chien Wei, parks director for the city, said.
