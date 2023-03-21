LEAGUE CITY
The city has opened applications for the seven-member Community Standards Review Committee, a group charged with reviewing material in Helen Hall Library that gets challenged under a controversial policy approved late last month.
LEAGUE CITY
The city has opened applications for the seven-member Community Standards Review Committee, a group charged with reviewing material in Helen Hall Library that gets challenged under a controversial policy approved late last month.
Qualifications for joining the committee and the six-page application form are on the city website. Qualifications include having at least a bachelor’s degree in childhood education from an accredited institution, or at least two years experience as an educator in any grade between kindergarten and 12th at public or private schools.
The city council approved the policy and created the committee by 5-3 vote during a packed Feb. 28 meeting. The vote set up a framework for people to challenge material they think is obscene that’s held in the children’s section of the public library. The committee is to review the complaints and can order the material moved from the children’s section into adult sections of the library.
The new committee will consist of a chairperson and six residents, three of whom will be members of the city’s library board.
The city had received 12 applications for the three general membership slots by Tuesday, according to the city secretary’s office. Some of those were from people who vocally opposed the policy and creation of the committee.
“I want to join as a former educator and English teacher,” said Katherine Swanson, a resident and spokeswoman for the Galveston County Library Alliance, a group formed in opposition to creating the library review policy and committee.
Members of the alliance gathered before the Feb. 28 meeting to read excerpts from books historically targeted in book-banning efforts in and to protest formation of the committee and the challenge policy.
“I really believe that books have a powerful impact on people and can transport us,” Swanson said. “I want to make sure we are doing this equally and fairly.”
Jeff Murello, a resident who spoke out against the policy at several city council meetings said he applied even though he doesn’t meet the requirements.
“I wanted to apply to make sure that this committee is as fair and nonpartisan as a committee nominated by extremists could be,” Murello told The Daily News.
“I don’t think that any of the nominees or the chair that will be on this committee will be working in good faith,” he said. “So, I wanted to at least try to be a voice for minorities and LGBT community members.”
The city hasn’t established a deadline for submitting an application for the committee, according to the secretary’s office.
The new committee, which is months from convening, will face the League City Sunset Commission, which is tasked with determining whether committees should continue to exist, no later than Dec. 31.
Sarah Grunau: 409-683-5226; sarah.grunau@galvnews.com
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.