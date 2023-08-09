LEAGUE CITY
Officials are investigating claims the city animal shelter is releasing friendly, adoptable cats into the wild through a program meant to free up shelter space while controlling the feral feline population.
At a packed city council meeting Tuesday, shelter volunteers told elected officials they had witnessed adoptable cats being released into the wild. Angry League City residents said they also want the city to terminate the employment of League City Animal Care and Adoption Center Executive Director Jasmine O’Keefe for what they say is her involvement in the releasing of cats.
League City resident Ed Rose addressed the city council about those claims and called for the termination of the shelter director Tuesday evening before abruptly being interrupted by Mayor Nick Long.
“We have a prima facie case based on all the evidence here today to terminate the executive director,” Rose said. “Put her in a job where she can’t hurt anyone.”
But an angry crowd wouldn’t influence the council’s decisions about the employment of a city worker, Long said.
“We are certainly not going to accuse employees and rule by the mob,” he said. “We are going to have the city manager go through and investigate this. We are not going to rabble-rouse and fire a dedicated employee.”
The Daily News attempted to reach O’Keefe on Wednesday through the city. But Sarah Greer Osborne, city spokeswoman, said she would answer questions directed at O’Keefe.
The city is reviewing its trap-neuter-release policy, which was updated in 2022, Osborne said.
“Based on the recent feedback we have received from residents, League City staff will be reviewing the implementation of our current ordinance regarding the animal shelter’s TNR program,” she said in a statement Wednesday.
Osborne didn’t directly answer the question about whether the shelter was releasing adoptable cats into the wild.
“We also recognize the policy needs to be reflective of the values of our community and city staff will take this into consideration as they review the program parameters and make a recommendation to council,” Osborne said.
Trap, neuter and release is a process the shelter uses to manage an ever-growing feral cat population. In the program, cats are trapped on the streets, taken to the shelter to be spayed or neutered to prevent more litters, then released back into the wild. But shelter volunteers and League City animal lovers said the shelter is neutering and releasing adoptable and friendly cats into the wild to fend for themselves.
Monica Millican, a volunteer and president of non-profit League City Pets Alive, said the shelter is ignoring the fact that many of those cats being released were surrendered by their owners, or have been dumped and abandoned.
Another resident said the city should consider becoming a kill shelter because it would be “more humane.”
Many of the cats being released back into the wild don’t have “street smarts,” and lack basic skills to protect themselves against predators or find food, water and shelter, Millican said.
The shelter has maintained a no-kill status since 2017, meaning it has never euthanized a pet simply because there’s no room for it. But as with other animal shelters, overcrowding is a problem.
“Late last week I found out that our shelter was allowing animals that are pets or strays to be released on our streets in this extreme heat and drought with no caretakers, no one to provide them food, shelter or water,” Tara Smith, a resident and licensed veterinarian said.
“It’s disgusting,” she said. “You wouldn’t do that to a dog, why would you do it to a cat?”
