League City police seize $33,000 of marijuana in traffic stop, officers said By TRACE HARRIS The Daily News Trace Harris Reporter Feb 9, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email William Kennedy, 37, was found with more than six pounds of marijuana and nine THC vapes in his vehicle, police said. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LEAGUE CITYPolice seized more than 6 pounds of marijuana and THC vape pens in a traffic stop Thursday morning, officers said.Police stopped a driver for speeding about 1 a.m. in the 800 block of Interstate 45 South, officers said.A search of the vehicle revealed a total of 6.1 pounds of marijuana in various bags and nine THC vape pens, police allege. A study by the Chicago Tribune estimated an ounce of marijuana to be worth about $337 in Texas, which would put the total value of the haul at about $33,000.William Kennedy, 37, was charged with possession of a felony amount marijuana and held Thursday in the Galveston County Jail on $100,000 bond, police said.The offense carries a mandatory minimum sentence of two years, with a maximum of 10 years and a $10,000 fine. Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trace Harris Reporter Follow Trace Harris Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented Articles$400,000 light display going up on 25th Street in GalvestonPort Bolivar woman pleads guilty to 2021 Crystal Beach murderBiz Buzz: Hundreds of rooftops rising on mainland; Cadillac Bar rumor runs out of gasCharter boat captain charged with mishandling human ashesHispanic Santa Fe woman jailed in Confederate battle flag flapRoad closures, 350K visitors expected for Mardi Gras GalvestonFamily worries Galveston murder investigation lost in controversyMan, wife, family dog killed in San Leon murder-suicide, sheriff saysWarrant alleges narcotics operation in SWAT raid on Avenue OAffidavit details steps leading to controversial Galveston SWAT raid CollectionsMardi Gras kicks off early on MainlandNew League City Bark Park goes to the dogsCounty events celebrate life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.Checks in the MailCounty celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. with prayers, paradesCook-off teams compete in Yaga’s Chili Quest and Beer Fest CommentedHow about covering the corruption many worry about (97) Hispanic Santa Fe woman jailed in Confederate battle flag flap (92) Capitol Police officer should have been fired, at least (83) This country needs meaningful, hateless immigration reform (74) Those opposed to gun control are mentally ill (55) Guest commentary: US needs immigrants as much as they need us (55) Galveston's civilian leaders have a lot to explain about SWAT raid (45) Even the little good news about Congress is mostly bad (37) Galveston ISD tells complaining parents safety trumps inconvenience (32) Galveston SWAT team wrecks wrong house in search for wrong suspect (30)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.