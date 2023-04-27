LEAGUE CITY
The police department is seeking up to $400,000 in grant money to form a unit to respond to an increase in mental-health related calls, officials said.
The city council voted unanimously Tuesday to authorize the department to apply for a federally funded grant through Community Oriented Police Services for the creation of a mental health unit.
In doing so, the department is joining a growing number across the county that have formed specially trained units to serve people in mental-health crisis with the hope of reducing the potential for violence and to direct the mentally ill toward treatment rather than jail.
At least 20 percent of police calls for service involve mental health or substance-use issues, according to the American Psychological Association. And for many departments, the demand for mental health response teams is growing.
Galveston Police Department in October formed a mental-health unit, which completed training and began responding to calls last month.
“We are in the process over the next two years of growing a mental health unit,” Chief of Police Gary Ratliff said Thursday. “We will be one of the few in the area that has one.”
The growing issues on mental health and an increase of mental-health related calls to the police department triggered the department to get serious about looking for funding to create the unit, Ratliff said.
The objectives of the department’s mental health unit are to provide a needed service for residents and equip dedicated officers with the tools necessary to effectively help those experiencing a mental health crisis, and to alleviate the demand on patrol officers when dealing with League City citizens in crisis, according to the department.
In 2022 alone, the police department received 159 calls for service that required patrol intervention for residents in crisis.
That doesn’t account for the number of times patrol officers were able to handle the call by other means such as having a family member take the victim to the hospital for a voluntary evaluation or a referral to a third-party mental-health provider to follow up with evaluation and treatment, the department said.
In other cases, the police department may reach out to the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office mental-health unit to respond, officials said.
“But the number of resources they have is just not enough to deal with mental health cases all over the county,” Ratliff said.
The county’s mental health unit was established in the 1970s, Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
“We have been trying to work with cities in the county to provide mental-health response training,” Trochesset said. “For one department to respond to all those calls is just too much.”
Trochesset will hang up his gun and badge when his term ends in January, he announced Dec. 27, and with 39 years under his belt, he said watching the mental-health unit evolve over time has shown the increasing need for extra hands.
“I am happy to see this move forward,” he said. “There is a greater need now than there used to be.”
It has been a little more than a month since the Galveston Police Department’s mental-health unit began working, and it was seeing success, Chief Doug Balli told The Daily News earlier this month.
