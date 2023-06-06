LEAGUE CITY
A former paramedic filed a lawsuit in the 212th District Court against the city May 10 asserting discrimination and wrongful termination.
Irena Ramirez asserts she was wrongfully terminated after being put on light work from suffering injuries in a car crash while on duty and being denied work accommodations, according to lawsuit documents.
Andrew Mintz, an attorney representing Ramirez, didn’t respond to emails and calls seeking comment.
City spokeswoman Sarah Greer Osborne declined to comment.
“We do not comment on pending litigation per city policy,” Osborne said.
Ramirez was hired as a part-time paramedic in 2015 and became a full-time employee in 2017, according to the lawsuit.
The crash occurred Jan. 23, 2021, while Ramirez was providing emergency medical care to a patient inside the patient’s vehicle and it was “involved in an accident,” according to court documents.
“As a result of the accident, Ramirez sustained injuries to her head, neck, upper back and shoulders,” according to the documents.
Ramirez was placed on light duty work after the accident, but maintained a work schedule of 40 hours a week while carrying out the city’s new community para-medicine program, according to the documents.
Ramirez was responsible for answering phones, greeting guests, giving station tours, cleaning, maintaining supplies, conducting maintenance inspections, hosting CPR classes and assisting the office of emergency management with updating the emergency hurricane evacuation list, according to the documents.
City administrators instructed Ramirez in May 2021 to leave work on 100 percent workers’ compensation, which provided her with less money than if she had been allowed to continue light-duty work, the lawsuit asserts.
Workers’ compensation is an insurance program managed by the state of Texas that provides pay and medical benefits to employees who have a work-related injury or illness. Not all Texas employers provide workers’ compensation insurance, but most do, according to the Texas Department of Insurance.
Three days later, Ramirez requested two accommodations from the city: working with three people on her ambulance and working no more than eight hours a day. The city rejected Ramirez’s requests for accommodations that had been proposed by her physician, the lawsuit asserts.
“In addition, defendant refused to offer a different accommodation and/or to engage in an interactive process with Ramirez to see if a mutually agreeable accommodation could be worked out,” according to court documents.
Four months later, Ramirez was terminated with a cause of not being cleared for duty.
“League City refused both these approaches and refused to make any reasonable accommodations for Ramirez,” according to the lawsuit. “Ultimately, League City unlawfully fired Ramirez due to her disability.”
“Ramirez was ready, willing and able to return to work and to carry out her job duties,” according to the lawsuit.
The city has until June 26 to submit a response to the lawsuit and its allegations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.