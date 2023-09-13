LEAGUE CITY
City and animal shelter staff members Tuesday night launched an online portal to gather feedback on a controversial cat trap, neuter and release ordinance, hoping to fine-tune a program plagued with what city staff characterize as snowballing misinformation.
The League City program — which picks up stray cats, neuters to prevent reproduction and releases them back where they were found — began officially in June. The city council put the program on pause Aug. 20 after a series of complaints from residents that included calls to fire the shelter manager.
The city will resume the program as soon as it has satisfied community concerns about it and ironed out all the kinks, Jasmine O’Keefe, animal services manager, said Wednesday.
“Some of the issues were the temperaments of the cats,” O’Keefe said. “Should we be putting a cat with a friendly temperament back into the community or not, versus if we should be putting them up for adoption. So, basically what cat should be a part of what pathway and what outcome.”
Some residents, including several who showed up for a Monday meeting of the Animal Advisory Committee, have accused the shelter, 755 W Walker St., of releasing friendly, house-ready cats into the wild because the shelter was overflowing with cats, and not just releasing those found in the wild.
But city administrators argue that was misinformation, spokeswoman Sarah Osborne said
“I think there is a lot of misinformation that is spreading around on social media, and that concerns us,” Osborne said. “It’s kind of this telephone game.”
That’s why the city developed the leaguecitylistens.com/cats page, Osborne said. The page will help staff members collect concerns from residents and create a program that benefits the city and its residents, cats included.
“We want to educate people on what TNR is and what it’s not and also get feedback,” Osborne said. “We want to make sure we have a program that the community gives some input on.”
Some residents claimed the shelter was overflowing with cats and keeping them in small cages, Drey Hicks, chief of staff, said.
But well more than half the cat cages were empty Wednesday morning, which is a testament to the high rate of adoptions at the center, O’Keefe said.
There’s all kinds of misinformation floating around the city concerning the shelter, Osborne said.
Some also have claimed the shelter was bottle-feeding kittens, only to release them into the wild to fend for themselves. Staff members called that assertion “ridiculous” and false.
“Why would we exert the energy to bottle feed a kitten just to put them in the wild,” Osborne said. “In reality, kittens are the easiest to adopt out.”
There weren’t any kittens at the shelter Wednesday because it’s so easy to find them homes, O’Keefe said.
The city hopes directing residents to leave comments and concerns in a trackable, centralized location online will allow it to come up with a cohesive trap, neuter and release plan that works for all parties.
The feedback portal, which can be found at leaguecitylistens.com/cats, is limited to League City residents, property owners and businesses owners, Osborne said.
Once the city identifies major issues and concerns for residents, staff will organize a workshop for interested parties to finalize amendments to the trap, neuter, release program before resuming it, Hicks said.
