LEAGUE CITY
In a 6-2 vote Tuesday, the League City council authorized the use of eminent domain, if necessary, to acquire three properties needed for the $100 million North Landing Boulevard extension project.
Councilmen Justin Hicks and Tommy Cones voted against the resolution.
Eminent domain is a concept allowing governments to compel owners of private property to sell land needed to achieve some public benefit, such as for right-of-way to build a road.
The city’s costs for obtaining the properties won’t be disclosed until the properties are actually purchased, Sarah Greer Osborne, spokeswoman for the city, said.
State law allows governments to withhold what they are willing to pay for real estate to protect the public’s bargaining position.
The city is required to pay what’s deemed to be a fair price, however.
The three tracts along Landing Boulevard are 3.079 acres believed to be owned by PM Partner L.P., a 0.2772-acre parcel believed to be owned by Harold A. Schulz and a 0.0647-acre parcel, believed to be owned by DJH Ranching LP and Cat Hil D&C RE LLC, officials said.
A $100 million North Landing Boulevard extension project is nearing the final design stage, after which the city can seek bids for construction of a road that has been in the works for more than 10 years.
The project will provide some much needed alleviation of daily traffic congestion on FM 518 and of frustration among residents, City Manager John Baumgartner said previously.
The project is a four-lane road that will extend Landing Boulevard and Nasa 1 Bypass to intersect at a roundabout.
The final engineering phase of the project should be complete by the end of this month and the city has moved into the land acquisition stage, officials said.
The city had acquired about five of 18 parcels needed for the project.
The application for a permit the city needs to build a bridge over Clear Creek also is in the final stages of review with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, officials said. The Army Corps is expected to grant the permit by the start of construction, officials said.
With varying timelines and costs for acquisition, putting an estimate on the length of the process would be difficult, officials have said. But the city hopes to have all properties acquired by the time of bidding next year, Baumgartner has said.
The city council Nov. 8 approved a reimbursement agreement with Enterprise Pipeline to move its pipelines, one of the many necessary steps before construction.
Costs of the project, which has been in the works since 2012, will be covered through several sources, officials have said.
About $33 million comes from a general obligation bond voters approved in 2019. That money will pay for moving the pipeline and general pre-construction costs, officials said.
The total anticipated costs of the construction phase is $65 million.
The city of Webster will cover about $8 million of that total because part of the extension falls in its city limits.
The rest of the $57 million cost of the construction will be covered by money from the Houston-Galveston Area Council, officials said.
City officials, however, anticipate that initial allocation from the area council won’t be enough to complete the project.
With unpredictable inflation in costs of materials and labor, the city is seeking additional federal funding for construction. A request for somewhere between $9 million and $15 million is being coordinated with the area council, Baumgartner has said.
After awarding a bid, the construction phase will likely be an 18-month to two-year venture, Baumgartner has said.
This is a much needed project.
