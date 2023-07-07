GALVESTON
The Butler Longhorn Museum, a monument to League City’s history, might soon move to an island site.
“The museum had left League City and reached out to us about working with them,” Dwayne Jones, executive director of Galveston Historical Foundation said. “We are working with them on a potential lease in The Depot.”
The Galveston, Houston & Henderson Freight Depot, 325 33rd St., was built in 1904 and was jointly owned by the Missouri-Kansas-Texas Railroad and the International & Great Northern Railroad, according to Galveston Historical Foundation.
The foundation owns The Depot now and it’s mostly unused outside of Galveston’s Own Farmers Market operating there, officials said.
“We are trying to get this all together by the end of the year, certainly by the beginning of next year,” Jones said. “We are looking forward to working with them.”
Butler museum officials declined to comment about the potential move, so it was unclear where funding might originate.
The museum moved out of the Walter Hall house at 1220 Coryell St. in 2021, and its artifacts were moved into storage while operators looked for a new location.
The longhorn is synonymous with Texas and its ranching history, but few Texans or visitors realize that by the beginning of the 20th century, longhorns were on the verge of extinction, according to the museum.
George Washington Butler was the prime mover in securing the bridge across Galveston Bay leading to the city of Galveston, according to the museum. It’s believed to have been the longest wagon bridge in the world at its time.
A League City pioneer, Butler went down in history as one of the first residents of League City.
Butler purchased the land from Henry B. Andrews, an investor in the Galveston, Houston & Henderson Railroad. The land was known as the Butler Ranch and Cattle Station, and developed into a passenger and mail-pick-up and drop-off point, according to Texas State Historical Association.
Today, the Walter Hall house is the hub of League City’s historic district. Sitting on a 10-acre property, the waterfront home rests under tall and aging oaks trees. The quaint Heritage Park, which sits adjacent to the house, welcomes visitors who utilize the historic site for its hike-and-bike trails and picnic areas.
“A lot of money was put into that home to make it so beautiful,” Mike Peterson, League City Historical Society president, said.
Relocation of the Butler Museum comes two years after the museum’s agreement with League City came to an end in 2021. The city footed the bills to keep the museum up and running from about 2017 and paid about $72,000 from hotel occupancy taxes toward the museum’s rent. The city also paid for electricity, water, insurance and landscaping, officials said.
The city council in 2021 opted not to include those dedicated funds for the museum in its fiscal year 2022 budget in compliance with recommendations from the League City Convention and Visitors Bureau Advisory Board. That board cited issues with management, communication, marketing and financial concerns as reasons to cease funding the operations of the longhorn museum.
The closure came as a shock to him and many others, Peterson said.
“But if they bring a lot of those artifacts and longhorns into the new building and put those near the front of the building, they can make it really beautiful,” Peterson said.
The building is being used to hold budget meetings while the city discusses next steps for what was once the home to Walter Hall, Sarah Greer Osborne, spokeswoman for League City, said.
“We are still assessing what to do with that building,” Osborne said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.