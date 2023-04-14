LEAGUE CITY
A grand jury this week indicted a 23-year-old man in connection with the March stabbing death of his father.
Updated: April 15, 2023 @ 12:00 am
Nicholas Robert Liggio was indicted Tuesday in the 405th District Court in the March 3 death of his father, David Liggio, 65, prosecutors said.
Liggio also was charged with burglary, but Assistant District Attorney Clayten Hearrell dismissed the charges and didn't present them to the grand jury for reasons he could not disclose.
Liggio was arrested March 3 after police found the body of his father in the driveway of a home in the 200 block of Wood Hollow Drive about 5 a.m., officer John Griffith of the League City Police Department said at the time.
David Liggio was a physical education teacher for 18 years and a coach at Westbrook Intermediate School in Friendswood, Clear Creek ISD officials said at the time. Liggio coached football, track and field and cross country.
The officers witnessed another man run inside the house and lock the door, Griffith said.
“A short time later, the suspect was located in the 500 block of Millers Water Lane and was taken into custody,” Griffith said.
David Liggio was stabbed, slashed or cut in the neck with a knife, according to an affidavit.
Nicholas Liggio has been held in the Galveston County Jail on $250,000 bond since his arrest.
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news
Reporter
