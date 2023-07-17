A committee charged with deciding which books should stay in the children’s section of the Helen Hall Library still isn’t fully formed, and some council members are questioning the need for the new committee while others worry its membership isn’t diverse enough.
The city council July 11 appointed two members from the library board, Roxann Lewis and Mark Lardas, to serve on the Community Standards Review Committee, which now has six of seven members.
The city council voted in opposition of appointing one resident, Byram Lass, to the Community Standards Review Committee, but in a separate 6-2 vote, the council approved appointing him to the library board Tuesday.
Lass declined to comment on council members not appointing him to the Community Standards Review Committee.
Council members Chad Tressler and John Bowen have constantly spoken in opposition to the new committee, and have voted against all appointments to the new committee, citing government overreach.
Bowen objects to the government taking a stance on what is best for a family, he said.
“That is not governing in my mind,” Bowen said.
“There is a lot that we have been doing that is by the seat of our pants, and frankly, it scares me,” Bowen said.
Councilman Tom Crews, despite voting in favor of those appointments to the new committee, said there’s an apparent lack of diversity in the group.
“Even if we were to just go with some of the ages, some of the candidates on here are more grandparents,” he said. “They don’t have the youth that would be there.”
And although city council members received some backlash from residents for not appointing members of the library to the committee sooner, Mayor Nick Long argued he didn’t receive any applications for the committee until recently, despite receiving emails of interest from some members of the library board months ago.
“Just sending an email saying that you want to be on a board does not mean that you expressed intent that you want to be on the board,” Long said. “I can not appoint you without filling out the application.”
Galveston County Library Alliance formed in early February in response to League City council members taking controversial action to restrict children from having easy access to certain books in the Helen Hall Library.
“The newly anointed Community Standards Review Committee will decide what we can or cannot read,” Katherine Swanson, spokeswoman for the alliance said in a recent press release.
“Mayor Long is failing to follow through on nominating a diverse committee, something he repeatedly promised in numerous council meetings,” she said. “The current nominations are not diverse or representative of League City’s population.”
