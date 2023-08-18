LEAGUE CITY
Residents in some neighborhoods soon will have options about where they buy natural gas and internet services, a rarity in many places.
The city approved a franchise agreement for Universal Gas to operate a distribution line for the sale of natural gas to residents, providing a new market option officials say was in response to growing demand from an increasing population.
The company would offer competition at a price similar to CenterPoint Energy, one of the leading gas providers in the county, Mayor Nick Long said.
The distribution line will go through public rights-of-way and serve some of the city’s newest subdivisions, Westland Ranch and Samara developments. The company has options for expanding within the city in the future, officials said.
The initial term of the recently approved franchise is 10 years with three automatic five-year renewals, according to the city.
The city council Aug. 8 also approved installing fiber optic cables to provide additional internet services through Centric Fiber, a sister company of the gas company based in Delaware. The lines also will be installed in city rights-of-way and help meet growing demand.
Officials couldn’t immediately say when the lines would be installed.
Some council members said they had concerns about contracting with unfamiliar companies, however.
“This is a lifetime commitment for people who live in those neighborhoods,” Councilman John Bowen, who voted against the agreements, said.
“There are many neighborhoods built with fiber; they are not locked into one fiber company.
“There are so many different opportunities, I just don’t see an advantage to locking the city into an unknown organization on a lifetime franchise commitment,” Bowen said.
The companies will pay franchise fees equal to 5 percent of its gross receipts from sales in League City, officials said.
Universal Gas also operates in The Woodlands, Texas City and Lago Mar.
Sarah Grunau: 409-683-5226; sarah.grunau@galvnews.com
