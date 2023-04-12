LEAGUE CITY
The city council deferred a vote on whether to increase pay for some emergency medical service employees by $3 amid criticism the plan was arbitrary and unclear.
The council voted 5-3 Tuesday to defer the decision and would deliberate the raise within the next two city meetings.
Mayor Nick Long and other council members who voted to defer didn't necessarily object to the pay increase but said $3 was arbitrary, needed better justification and more discussion.
Council members Sean Saunders, Tommy Cones and Chad Tressler wanted to proceed with a vote on the raise and voted against deferral.
The pay bump was essential for recruiting paramedics and EMS employees, which had been a struggle in the past, Cones, who initially pitched the increase, said.
"If you look at the surrounding areas, everyone is paying around the $25 hourly rate," Cones said. "We need to move forward with this to retain and keep our EMS folks here."
League City's starting rate for those employees is $21 an hour, officials said.
The raise would have applied to emergency medical service employees hired after a September pay raise and would have cost about $42,000 a year, according to the city.
A pay increase approved Sept. 27, benefited paramedics and telecommunicators already on the payroll by about $3, but left out incoming EMS employees, officials said Tuesday.
Long disagreed there's a problem recruiting EMS employees and argued there was no rush to adopt a pay increase for those who didn’t receive one in September, he said.
“These people took the job knowing what the wage was,” Long said. “League City pays the top in Galveston County."
“To go in and to single out one job class and to give them an arbitrary number not based in any kind of fact or study was wrong the first time we did it and wrong this time,” Long said.
Long also voiced concern about making sure the money was coming from the right place in the city’s 2023 budget.
The reallocation was to come from the League City Fire Department’s 2023 unused stipend funds, according to documents.
The city in September approved raises for 347 employees in the 2023 budget at a cost of about $1.1 million. Those increases went into effect Jan. 2.
The increase at issue could mean a bump for five EMS employees, five open paramedic slots, two new-hire paramedic slots, two new-hire EMT slots and four future part-time positions.
"We have some exceptional paramedics that work for this city, and they need to be paid accordingly," Saunders said.
Sarah Grunau: 409-683-5226; sarah.grunau@galvnews.com
