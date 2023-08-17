LEAGUE CITY
The city is cracking down on solicitors and peddlers by imposing curfews and fees as residents and council members complain of an uptick in door-to-door salespeople and police are fielding more calls about them.
The city council Aug. 8 unanimously approved updates to ordinances regarding solicitations that include tighter restrictions on companies, organizations and people soliciting within city limits. The police department also asked the city council to consider tightening restrictions on solicitors.
“Our citizens call quite often about solicitors,” interim Police Chief Cliff Woitena said.
Under the updated solicitor ordinances, before obtaining a permit solicitors will be required to watch online training courses, according to the city. All businesses granted solicitation permits will be required to have an identification card for each employee who solicits. Solicitors who live in city will pay a $100 permit fee; it’s $250 for non-residents.
The city is working on a modified background check that’s more condensed for volunteers that would only check criminal histories and U.S. Department of Homeland Security watchlists, Woitena said.
Solicitors seeking identification cards will be required to pass a criminal history check, attend a required online training course and pass an exam before a card will be issued.
Under the new rules, solicitors can’t enter neighborhoods with privately-owned streets where “no solicitation” signs are visibly posted at all entrances and a 7 p.m. curfew will be implemented restricting solicitations after sunset.
“The officers were the ones that initially asked us to put teeth in this ordinance,” Councilman Sean Saunders said.
Residents are now advised to call the police department to report solicitors in violation of the city’s code of ordinances.
Solicitors exempt from having to obtain a permit include children, people soliciting for nonprofits, religious or political purposes and federal, state and local government employees.
“The only way this works is if you pick up the phone,” Councilman John Bowen said. “If you don’t pick up the phone and call the police, it does not work.”
But some council members took issue with the updates that could burden the police department with excessive calls.
“I don’t like to create things that become a burden for enforcement,” Councilman Chad Tressler said at the city council meeting Aug. 8.
And waiting in the heat for an officer to respond to a call about a solicitor is a gamble, officials said.
“We can’t physically tell them to stay there anyway, they are going to walk off,” Saunders said.
Sarah Grunau: 409-683-5226; sarah.grunau@galvnews.com
