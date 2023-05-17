LEAGUE CITY
At least one councilman has concerns about the transparency of votes taken after closed door discussions, such as occurred last month with the approval of pre-development services agreement envisioning a huge public-private partnership.
Councilman Tommy Cones raised questions about how the council takes action on items discussed in executive session, and asserted that too little information was disclosed for residents to know what is being voted on.
The council April 25 met behind closed doors to “discuss the offer of a financial or another incentive to a business prospect that seeks to locate, stay or expand within the city of League City.”
Back in open session and after little discussion, Councilman Chad Tressler made a motion “to approve the pre-development services agreement with River Caddis LLC and the League City Local Government Corporation.” The council approved the motion 6-1.
The issue at hand was a pre-development services agreement meant to culminate in “the proposed development and financing of a multi-purpose convention center/arena, mixed-use district featuring retail, restaurants, multi-family residential, family entertainment options and hotel/convention center,” collectively known as the Multi-Purpose Convention Center Project on certain lands generally in the area of 1251 State Highway 96, according to an unsigned copy of the document obtained by The Daily News.
The Texas Open Meetings Act allows governing bodies to convene out of public view in executive sessions for narrowly defined reasons, such as real estate transactions or economic development plans about which public discourse could hurt a government’s negotiating position. Discussion of some personnel matters also are allowed in executive session.
Cones, who voted against the agreement, said he didn’t think the council had done enough to inform residents about the issue before the vote, however.
“I have heard many times where we came out and made a vote in favor of whatever we were talking about as discussed in the back room,” Cones said. “I thought we had to actually define what was discussed for the public’s knowledge out here to a certain point.
“It has always concerned me, not allowing the audience to hear what we are voting on, even though it is an executive item,” he said.
“I think very plainly we need to be telling the citizens what we are doing when we come out of executive session,” Cones said.
Cones said that in his nine years of serving on a city council, he has never seen such generalized language on executive session votes as the ones he has seen serving on the current city council.
Governments should provide more detail about executive session matters and what they are voting on, said Kelley Shannon, executive director of the Freedom of Information Foundation, a nonprofit that works to promote transparency.
“The more important and high profile a discussion is, the more specific they need to be on the agenda,” she said. “The Texas Open Meetings Act is there for the public so that the public can better understand their governmental bodies.”
The Open Meetings Act act does not require the notice to state which items will be discussed in a closed meeting, however, The Texas Municipal League, which works on behalf of cities, argues. If a governing body consistently distinguish between subjects for public deliberation and subjects for executive session, an abrupt departure from this practice could render the notice inadequate, according to the league.
Daily News attorney Charles Daughtry, who specializes in communication law, said the open meetings act allows government agendas to be somewhat vague.
“While there certainly should be more transparency, the law allows, in many instances, a nebulous listing such as the one they used,” Daughtry said.
“In my view, the more important the item is that is to be voted on, the more transparency is needed,” he said. “The public has a right to know and to be heard on issues important to it.”
On Dec. 19, the Galveston parks board came under fire for similar actions, when trustees voted to hire an auditor after a lengthy executive session. Neither the executive session nor the open session agenda made mention of hiring an auditor. And it was unclear why an executive session was necessary to discuss hiring an auditor. The park board didn’t list action items related to the agenda item, although trustees voted on two motions about it.
Councilman Sean Saunders said the League City agenda item the motion and the discussion were sufficient because the matter was not up for a final vote and would be discussed more in the future.
“We are not hiding anything from anyone,” he said.
