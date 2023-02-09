LEAGUE CITY
Council members Tuesday will consider a resolution establishing a committee of residents empowered to challenge library books deemed obscene in the Helen Hall Public Library.
Additionally, the council will consider updating ordinances by adding an article outlining the rules and details of the committee.
The new committee, created by the Sunset Commission, will carry out the new library materials challenge policy. The program allows residents to challenge any library material in the children, youth or teen sections of the library that they believe contains obscenity or other content, such as pedophilia, rape and any type of sex or nudity, according to agenda documents.
The goal of the League City Sunset Commission is to determine whether committees should continue to exist.
Supporters on the council said the new committee was needed, at least in part because people who had complained about material had never received feedback from the library staff or board.
“This board puts the power into the citizens to decide,” Councilman and Sunset Committee member Justin Hicks said Thursday.
CENSORING SENSUALITY
Some League City residents already have circulated a list of books they intend to challenge when the committee is set into motion.
“I don’t want children exposed to graphic sexual content,” Neile Miller, resident of League City said Thursday. “Gay and trans people have a right to be loved and accepted; however, I’m not sure why we are targeting this group of people with sexual images at early ages.”
Books Miller intends to challenge include titles such as “The Girl’s Guide to Relationships, Sexuality and Consent: Tools to Help Teens Stay Safe, Empowered and Confident” and “LGBTQ: The Survival Guide for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Questioning Teens,” she said.
Opponents such as resident Marika Fuller argue the council should be spending less time on library books, and more time on such matters as solving infrastructure problems.
“This resolution is far-reaching into people’s lives and tells us that they know what is appropriate for our children better than we do,” Fuller said.
The city council in December voted 4-3 vote to approve an amended version of a controversial resolution opponents saw as a first step toward banning books about hot-button topics such as gender identity.
The resolution called for a committee of residents to review and rule on complaints about children’s books held at the library.
Councilmen Chad Tressler, Tom Crews and John Bowen spoke in opposition of that resolution and voted against it.
That vote came during a marathon meeting at which 63 people spoke about the resolution; 53 of them opposed it, 10 spoke in favor of it.
More than a year ago, Hicks had called for one book, which he referred to as indoctrinating and smut, to be removed from Helen Hall Library.
That book, “Sex is a Funny Word,” is a comic book that introduces children and families of different orientations, makeups and gender identities and covers topics like sexuality, gender and masturbation. It is still available to be checked out at the library.
Garnering nationwide traction, the Dec. 6 vote has become an example of the controversy and contention in the ongoing debate surrounding book banning.
“The League City resolution is sweeping and its implication harmful,” Jonathan Friedman, director of free expression and education programs at PEN America, a nonprofit organization that champions the freedom to write, said in a statement.
“It could impact a wide range of topics, from fiction books about anatomy, puberty and sex, to young adult novels about teen romance, to memoirs by individuals who have been sexually assaulted,” he said.
THE COMMITTEE
The committee will have seven members, including up to three library board members and four residents, Hicks said. Those members will be nominated by the mayor and confirmed by majority vote of the city council.
Challenge forms can be submitted in person to the committee or to a library staff member. From then, the committee will have 30 days to call a public meeting to discuss and determine the fate of the book. If the committee sustains a challenge, librarians will restrict minors’ access to the book and place it with materials in section of the library intended for adults, according to agenda documents.
The committee’s decision to sustain or deny the challenge can be appealed by the challenger or library staff in a letter to the city council filed with the city secretary’s office within 10 days of notice of the committee’s decision. The secretary will then ensure that any appeal is placed on a city council meeting agenda.
There’s no apparent mechanism in the plan to allow residents to appeal a decision to move a book.
