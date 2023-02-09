League City Council to consider resolution regulating books

Kate Guynn, senior children’s librarian at Helen Hall Library in League City, adds a book to a shelf display in the children’s section Monday. The city council Tuesday will consider a resolution aimed at regulating the purchase, display or stocking of library books for audiences under the age of 18 years old.

LEAGUE CITY

Council members Tuesday will consider a resolution establishing a committee of residents empowered to challenge library books deemed obscene in the Helen Hall Public Library.

