League City American Legion Signage Dispute

American Legion Post 554 Cmdr. Tim Dohr stands outside of the post headquarters along state Highway 3 in League City on Wednesday.

 STUART VILLANUEVA/

The Daily News

LEAGUE CITY

Two members of the League City city council vowed Tuesday to personally split the $4,000 cost for directional signs promoting American Legion Post 554 after some members of the council questioned the ethics of using tax dollars on the endeavor.

