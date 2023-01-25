LEAGUE CITY
Two members of the League City city council vowed Tuesday to personally split the $4,000 cost for directional signs promoting American Legion Post 554 after some members of the council questioned the ethics of using tax dollars on the endeavor.
Councilman Chad Tressler made a motion for an amended version of the measure that removed the city’s financial support for the signs. Under the amended version, which passed 7-1, the city would partner on securing Texas Department of Transportation support to place four signs on state right-of-ways within the city. Rather than use public money from the city’s Traffic Control Supplies account, Mayor Nick Long and Andy Mann vowed to pay $2,000 each for the signs.
Councilman Justin Hicks, who thought the costs should’ve been covered by the city instead of individual council members paying out of pocket, voted against the amended motion.
Heated and lengthy debates during the council meeting left American Legion Post Cmdr. Tim Dohr fighting accusations the organization failed to file taxes.
“The organization has not filed tax returns in the past four years,” Councilman Tom Crews said. “Which means it has lost its exemption and possibly the action to transact business in the state of Texas.”
But Hicks called the allegations false, as did Dohr.
“The claims he made are absolutely not true,” Dohr said.
Dohr said the problem is the nonprofit organization filed its taxes for the most recent fiscal year, but it hasn’t been posted on the Internal Revenue Service site yet.
“He could’ve voiced any number of concerns,” Dohr said. “Instead he chose to make the comments he did.”
Crews also worried that approving the city to pay for the American Legion Post directional signs might show favoritism and open the door for other organizations to ask the city for such signs.
“This may give the appearance of favoritism,” Crews said.
Crews also asked whether anyone on the council had family relations with Dohr, commander of the Legion or any other leaders in the Legion, in which Hicks responded yes, but said there is no financial gain for him personally in any way.
Dohr also asserted Crews went through the necessary steps to join the American Legion Post and was voted in as a member in early January, but is unsure whether he will remain a member after the claims he made during the meeting Tuesday.
Crews declined to comment Wednesday about the meeting and discussions, saying he didn’t want to stir the pot any more.
Mayor Nick Long said the discussion that took place Tuesday evening wasn’t quite what he was expecting.
“The discussion devolved into silly score keeping,” Long said Wednesday.
Once the council receives approval from the Texas Department of Transportation, the city will begin producing the signs, meant to raise awareness about the organization and its at 1650 state Highway 3 in League City.
With a current membership of nearly 2 million veterans, the American Legion was founded in 1919 on the four pillars of a strong national security, veterans affairs, Americanism and youth programs. Legionnaires work for the betterment of their communities through more than 12,000 posts across the nation, according to the organization.
Residents can expect to see the directional signs in roughly six weeks, he said.
The request requires the city to apply as the official sponsor through the Texas Department of Transportation’s City Pride Sign Program, which provides cities the opportunity to display the names and logos of their civic organizations along state highways without interfering with official highway signage, according to the city.
The locations of the four signs will be along Highway 3 and the signs will be installed as directional monuments for The American Legion Post 554.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.