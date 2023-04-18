LEAGUE CITY
The city council May 23 will discuss increasing fees developers must pay for connections to municipal water and wastewater systems by as much as $7,000 to help offset the cost of growth and simple price inflation.
The city charges developers $7,668 through capital improvement impact fees, but city council members have shown interest in pursuing the maximum fee permitted by law, which is about $15,000 for each connection, John Baumgartner, city manager, said.
Impact fees typically are collected when a developer receives a building permit, said Richard Weatherly, consultant with Houston-based engineering firm Freese & Nichols, which the city hired to help develop new rates.
Revenue collected from the fees helps offset the city’s cost to provide water and wastewater infrastructure to meet the demands of growth, according to city documents.
By state law, the city is required to review its capital recovery fees at least every five years. The city in 2019 increased water and wastewater impact fees on new single-family houses by about 36 percent to $7,668, up from $5,634, according to the city.
Such increases are just the cost of doing business, some council members told The Daily News.
After a workshop meeting April 11 about capital improvement impact fees, the city council unanimously voted to hold a public hearing on impact fee increases during the May 23 council meeting.
“I am glad that we are doing this and talking about raising them to the max,” Mayor Nick Long said. “Either everyone pays for new development or the people that are causing the infrastructure being put in pays for it.”
The city’s explosive growth will continue for the foreseeable future, and city officials argue increasing rates is necessary to offset cost inflation and the increased expense of a growing population.
At least one resident agrees.
“Maybe some property developers have consternation about these fees but my response to that is, I don’t want to pay for your urban sprawl,” Chuck DeFalco, said.
It’s not yet clear what the money collected from increased impact fees would go toward. Revenue from the 2019 increase went toward paying off debt taken out for the Dallas Salmon Wastewater Treatment Plant expansion, Baumgartner said.
The 2019 increase also was necessary for payment toward other improvement projects, including a water line from Houston to League City, water plant expansion and sewer plant expansion.
Sarah Grunau: 409-683-5226; sarah.grunau@galvnews.com
Reporter
