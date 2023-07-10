The city council Tuesday will consider forbidding popular social-media platform TikTok from being installed and used on city-owned and leased devices because of a new state law advocates said would cut security threats by a company thought to be affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party.
The bill was signed into law June 14 over possible security breaches by ByteDance Ltd., TikTok’s parent company. Advocates of the bill said the law would crack down on what they considered a national security threat.
TikTok had been used to harvest data about U.S. users, advocates for the law said, a contention supported by ByteDance’s own investigation, according to reports.
Under the law, which went into effect immediately, state and local governments, departments, commissions, boards and the like are barred from downloading TikTok, a video-based social media application.
City employees would also be restricted from using any other applications by TikTok’s parent company, which include mostly international social media apps such as like Douyin, Toutiao, TikTok, Xigua Video, Helo, Lark and BytePlus.
The city has two TikTok accounts, spokeswoman Sarah Greer Osborne said. Those are for the Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Helen Hall Library.
Those accounts would probably be deleted if the council approves a ban, Osborne said.
The new law requires only that those applications be removed from city-owned and leased devices, but the city proposal takes that a step further by forbidding their use for any city-related activities.
That means city employees would no longer be allowed to operate city-associated TikTok accounts even on personal devices, officials said.
“That would be anything that goes through our city servers,” Councilman Tommy Cones said.
One exception is use of the application for police department investigations, he said.
Gov. Greg Abbott in February announced a statewide security plan on city and state government agencies to address vulnerabilities and security threats.
“The security risks associated with the use of TikTok on devices used to conduct the important business of our state must not be underestimated or ignored,” Abbott said in a February statement .
“Owned by a Chinese company that employs Chinese Communist Party members, TikTok harvests significant amounts of data from a user’s device, including details about a user’s internet activity,” he said.
ByteDance Ltd. in December announced that an internal investigation found that employees had inappropriately obtained data of U.S. TikTok users, The New York Times reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.