LEAGUE CITY
The city’s controversial and incomplete book committee convened for the first time Thursday to set hearings for three book reconsiderations while also hearing from authors of two of the books being challenged.
The committee, which is made up of seven members, will reconvene Sept. 11 to determine the fate of those three books, all of which revolve around LGBTQ+ topics.
Challengers of the books assert each one was strategically placed in the vicinity of the Helen Hall Library’s children’s section. The newly formed committee Thursday realized it didn’t know where the books were and would need to figure that out before reconsidering their placement, members said.
Determining the actual location of those books within the library is extremely important, Laura Teatsworth, a committee member, said.
The three books up for reconsideration are “Unbound: Transgender Men and the Remaking of Identity,” by Arlene Stein, “Queerstory,” by Linda Riley and “The Great Big Body Book,” by Mary Hoffman.
Ken Currens, who on June 23 submitted the reconsideration request for the first two books, said he believes the themes are “to indoctrinate our kids to LGBTQ and transgender lifestyle.” Currens also said he had not read the books in their entirety.
“I feel that minors should not be reading those books without parent approval,” Currens wrote. “Our kids should not be influenced or indoctrinated by other people who intentionally place these books in their current location.”
“Unbound: Transgender Men and the Remaking of Identity” is 300 pages and styled like an adult book based off of length, style and lack of pictures, Ngheim Doan, city attorney, said.
Currens requested the book be moved to an adult section of the library or “disposed of,” according to the reconsideration form.
The reconsideration form for “The Great Big Body Book” requests the book be disposed of also, or destroyed.
About 20 residents attended the committee meeting Thursday evening, many of whom voiced opposition to the committee as a whole, and requested the committee be diligent when determining the fate of challenged books.
Jeff Murello, a resident of the city, read letters he received from authors of those challenged books.
“I understand that my book is on a list of books that elected officials in League City are seeking to remove from the local public library,” Stein wrote in one letter. “I started researching my book because I wanted to understand why a growing number of individuals were choosing to undergo transitions. The population of transgender men is particularly understudied, they were a relatively invisible and misunderstood group.”
Author Hoffman wrote she would be distressed to discover her book had been banned.
“My belief is that books and ideas should be discussed, not suppressed,” Hoffman wrote.
League City’s new committee has been the source of contention and controversy among League City residents and city council members, drawing national attention while some Galveston County residents have formed an alliance in opposition of the committee, which is supposed to have eight members. The city hasn’t yet appointed one member of the library board.
The seven members of the committee include four League City residents and three members of the League City Library Board, all of whom have been appointed by the city council.
The city council, over the course of a few months, has debated about the committee and the wording of a book-reviewing policy the committee will be charged with enforcing, which has yet to be created.
