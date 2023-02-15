LEAGUE CITY
A new committee eventually will have the power to move literature from youth to adult sections of Helen Hall Library after the city council passed a controversial resolution Tuesday.
Council members by 5-3 vote formed a seven-member committee that will be tasked with reviewing and ruling on complaints about books in the library’s children’s section.
The Community Standards Review Committee will be required to use the “Miller Test” to determine whether books can be considered obscene and should be moved to an adult section of the library.
The Miller Test is a three-pronged test often used in court to determine whether speech can be labeled obscene. Obscene material already is illegal under state law, and having any library materials that meet the definition of obscene would be illegal.
The motion creating the board passed after two hours of public comment and almost an hour of debate among council members and came more than two months after the council passed a resolution forbidding the purchase of obscene materials with city dollars.
The new committee will include up to three members of the existing library board and four residents, one of whom will act as the chairperson and tiebreaker of the committee’s decisions. The mayor will appoint the four residents, who are required to have backgrounds in early childhood development.
Councilman Sean Saunders voted for the new committee, which he says will likely take more than a year to form. Saunders, who was sworn onto the council Dec. 6, the night of the first discussion of the new committee, also said the city had more important things to worry about.
“This new committee will have one hell of a job,” he said Wednesday.
People packed council chambers Tuesday night, many in opposition to a resolution creating the committee, and a few in favor.
After two hours of public comments, the item was moved up to the top of the agenda to begin the debate sooner. That lasted about 45 minutes.
“This committee is called the Community Standards Review Committee,” Danica Surman, resident and history teacher, said Tuesday. “However, the library board is already made up of people in the community. The redundancy is incredibly clear.”
“If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” was a saying echoed by council members opposing the new committee who argued the city’s existing process for moving books was adequate.
Council members Tom Crews, John Bowen and Chad Tressler voted against creating the committee.
Crews supported his argument that the new committee was unnecessary with a lengthy slide presentation.
Saunders, who didn’t vote Dec. 6, said Tuesday he also saw no reason to change the existing process.
Mayor Nick Long argued the new committee was needed even though it will be similar in makeup to the existing library board.
“The reason it should be split is the sheer amount of time and specialization it takes,” he said.
To properly review a book, committee members must commit to reading it entirely, which the library board that oversees the functions of the library itself doesn’t have to do, Long said.
Some League City residents already had circulated a list of books they intend to challenge when the committee gets underway.
The discussion was prompted more than a year ago, when Councilman Justin Hicks called for one book, which he referred to as indoctrinating and smut, to be removed.
That book, “Sex is a Funny Word,” is a comic book that introduces children and families of different orientations, makeups and gender identities and covers topics like sexuality, gender and masturbation. It still is available to be checked out at the library.
Crews said Tuesday that the book, which was one of only three books that has been challenged in the library, is missing from the shelves.
Books some residents intend to challenge include titles such as “The Girl’s Guide to Relationships, Sexuality and Consent: Tools to Help Teens Stay Safe, Empowered and Confident” and “LGBTQ: The Survival Guide for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Questioning Teens,” Neile Miller, resident of League City said.
The new committee, which is months from convening, will face the League City Sunset Commission, which is tasked with determining whether committees should continue to exist, no later than Dec. 31.
