LEAGUE CITY
The city will hold a public hearing Aug. 22 about terminating a tax increment reinvestment zone in Victory Lakes, while a long-awaited Alamo Drafthouse project within the zone hangs in the air.
Cities use tax increment reinvestment zones as economic tools to encourage development in specific areas, typically in those presenting obstacles to private investment. In the zones, developers pay for public improvements such as streets, water and sewer systems and are reimbursed with money from the increased taxable value new construction creates. Once a zone is closed, and the developer paid back, all the money goes to the city.
The Victory Lakes tax zone was established in 1999, and officials now say that most of the development projects are finished. The zone was set to expire in December next year, but the city council is considering an earlier termination to free up some extra cash.
Cities also can sometimes save on money owed to developers by closing zones early, which is the case for League City, officials said.
The reinvestment zone, which is one of three in the city, has a fund balance of $13 million and obligations to developers remain.
“This represents a chance to save almost six figures,” Mayor Nick Long said.
There also are some outstanding projects, such as an Alamo Drafthouse.
Former Mayor Pat Hallisey announced the theater would come to League City during a State of the City speech in Jan. 2020.
The theater would feature 10 screens, each of which would have a capacity of 60 to 400, in the Victory Lakes Shopping Center at the corner of FM 646 and Interstate 45, David Hoover, former executive director of development services for League City, said in a previous article.
Officials from the independently owned theater could not be reach for comment Friday.
“That project is unclear in terms of where it is at this point,” Long said.
Terminating the Victory Lakes TIRZ will not really affect the that project, he said.
“It just means the city would participate instead of the tax zone,” Long said. “This is a fairly routine thing, and terminating the tax zone will free up some cash to be used later.”
The city council Tuesday held a discussion on calling the public hearing Aug. 22 during executive session, and all discussions were held behind closed doors because of a consultation with the city attorney, officials said.
The tax zone is scheduled to pay off the last of its bond debt by August next year. The Alamo Drafthouse has an estimated payout of $1.5 million, according to a 2018 estimate.
The original plan to open in November of 2020 was quickly halted amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which stalled major movie releases, having a ripple affect on theaters across the nation.
Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas Holdings said in 2021 it had filed for bankruptcy because of financial hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The tax zone pays the city $350,000 each year for public safety and bookkeeping services.
