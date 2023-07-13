LEAGUE CITY
City employees can no longer tick away the hours scrolling through the popular social media site TikTok — not on digital devices provided by the city, anyway.
The council voted 5-3 Tuesday to ban employees from downloading and using TikTok on city-owned and leased devices to comply with new state law meant to counter security threats some see in the popular app’s links to the government of China.
The council amended the motion to allow employees to continue using TikTok for city business on personal devices, because some council members saw less risk in that practice.
“The entire threat from TikTok is on the access to other data on the device,” Councilman Chad Tressler, who supported the amended motion, said. “Using TikTok on your personal device doesn’t give backdoor access to other city information and this site is the most popular, whether we like it or not, communication tool used by a large swath of our population.”
The three dissenting council members voted no because they objected to allowing employees to continue using TikTok on personal devices for city business.
Gov. Greg Abbott signed the bill into law June 14 and it went into effect immediately banning state and local governments, departments, commissions, boards and the like from downloading TikTok, a video-based social media application.
The law came amid national security concerns and federal investigations into whether ByteDance Ltd., TikTok’s parent company, has been covertly gathering information about U.S. users on behalf of China’s government.
Some council members argued the city’s initial plan to ban all use of TikTok went further than necessary.
“I don’t think that if we use a non-city device to advertise things like the library, I don’t see why that would be a problem,” Councilman Tom Crews said.
“While I understand the state’s needs, I think that ours goes beyond that,” Crews said.
At question was the fate of two city-associated TikTok accounts for the Helen Hall Library and the Convention & Visitors Bureau.
Because the amended motion was overwhelmingly approved, employees were back to TikTok-ing by Wednesday.

Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.