LEAGUE CITY
Some emergency medical service employees will see a $3 an hour pay bump starting July 3.
The city council Tuesday unanimously approved the pay increase after the vote was deferred during a council meeting April 11, when some members expressed concern for what they called, “arbitrary numbers.”
Under the city’s new plan, the increase benefits one recently promoted shift commander, three emergency medical technicians, two advanced emergency medical technicians and seven paramedic employees, based on their tenure, according to the city.
The increase will cost the city a little more than $27,000 for the remaining year, and $108,212 for each year after, according to city documents.
The first proposal would’ve cost the city a little more than $42,000 for the remaining year, and $169,746 for each future year.
The pay increase caused debate among council members during the April 11 meeting, and the council voted 5-3 to defer the item.
During that meeting, Mayor Nick Long objected to the proposed raises, arguing the city already paid more than others in the county and that the amount of the increase seemed arbitrary and wasn’t based on a study.
The earlier proposed increase would have increased pay by $3 for five current EMS employees, five open paramedic slots, two newly hired paramedics, two newly hired EMTs and four part-time positions. The increases that were approved Tuesday were a more cost-effective approach than the formerly proposed raises, officials said.
City employees across the board have seen recent pay increases, as the city tackles staffing problems that some say were caused by the city having a lower pay for paramedics than those in surrounding cities, officials said.
“If you look at the surrounding areas, everyone is paying around the $25 hourly rate,” Councilman Tommy Cones said. “We need to move forward with this to retain and keep our EMS folks here.”
EMS professionals are leaving the field at a higher rate than ever because of burnout and new career opportunities in fields that pay more, according to the Texas EMS Alliance.
“In 2001, 8,000 medics in the state of Texas did not renew their certifications,” Robert Bruce, president of the League City EMS professionals association, said.
In the state’s effort to tackle paramedic staffing issues, the Texas Legislature passed a $21.7 million EMS education and recruitment initiative, as part of the American Rescue Plan Act in 2021.
A pay increase approved Sept. 27 benefited paramedics and telecommunicators already on the payroll by about $3, but left out incoming EMS employees, officials said Tuesday.
“We have some exceptional paramedics that work for this city, and they need to be paid accordingly,” Councilman Sean Saunders said.
