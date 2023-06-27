LEAGUE CITY
A handful of protesters turned out to a city council meeting Tuesday evening to oppose a vote to appoint four people to a committee charged with deciding whether books that draw complaints should be removed from the children’s section of the public Helen Hall Library.
Some council members and residents similarly took issue with the fact that only four of the seven-member committee would be appointed Tuesday evening.
The council voted 5-3 to appoint Todd Kinsey, Laura Teatsworth, Luann Shupp and Leslie McKennan to the Community Standards Committee.
Kinsey, a former League City councilman, will sit in as the chairperson of the committee.
Not settled Tuesday was when three members of the city’s library board would be appointed to fill out the committee’s membership.
Appointing four of the seven members would create a quorum and allow the committee to begin meeting without the members from the library board, officials said.
Some residents also opposed the makeup of the committee, asking the council to reconsider the appointments and select a more diverse group.
“We were promised diversity and inclusion,” Marika Fuller, one of those residents, said Tuesday. “If this is not stacking a board, I don’t know what you would call it.”
Mayor Nick Long asserted the reason he has not yet appointed any members from the library board yet is because he received no interest from library board members.
Long also pledged to not swear any of the four members into the new committee until after the council’s next meeting, when council members expect to appoint three members of the library board.
Wendy Woodland, spokeswoman for the Texas Library Association, also objected to appointing a quorum of the committee without the library board members.
“The ordinance requires the committee membership to include three library board members, three members of the community and a chair, all appointed by the mayor,” Woodland said before the meeting Tuesday.
“Mayor Long repeatedly stated that the committee would be diverse, representing the entire community,” Woodland said. “However, the nominations for the community seats on the committee are not representative of League City’s population.”
The committee needs to work closely with the library staff to ensure a wide variety of popular literature is available to the community and that the books represent the city’s values, Kinsey told The Daily News June 23. More than 51 million books have been published in the United States and it is important to understand that libraries can’t possibly carry every title, he said.
Councilman Justin Hicks said Tuesday those four members, who will soon be sworn in, are more than qualified to serve on the new committee.
The city received a total of 15 applications for the Community Standards Review Committee, Sarah Greer Osborne, spokeswoman for the city, said.
When discussions of the committee first arose, the city council was faced with backlash from residents about the ethics of creating a council-appointed board that would oversee a few operations of the library, despite the already existing library board carrying out the book-reviewing process.
The city council, over the course of a few months, has debated about the committee and the wording of a book-reviewing policy the committee will be charged with enforcing.
Under early drafts of the policy, the committee would review complaints about pedophilia, rape and any type of sex or nudity and recommend whether to move them from shelves in children’s section of the public Helen Hall Library, 100 W Walker St., to adult sections.
