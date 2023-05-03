GALVESTON
Retired oilman and philanthropist J.P. Bryan this week secured a temporary restraining order against the president of the Texas State Historical Association in a dispute over the ideological balance of the private organization’s board.
At stake is what version of Texas history will be told by the organization, created in 1897 and known for publishing, among other things, the authoritative “Handbook of Texas,” and books including the biennial “Texas Almanac.” The association’s other major service is education programs.
“How this whole thing goes will determine the future of the way the history of Texas is written — that’s what it’s all about,” said Bryan, executive director of the Texas State Historical Association. Bryan, who founded and made his fortune from Houston-based Torch Energy Advisors, is known locally for transforming the Galveston Orphans Home, 1315 21st St., into The Bryan Museum, which houses extensive collection of artifacts, books, documents, maps, paintings and drawings — all with a Texana theme.
Judge Kerry Neves of the 10th District Court in Galveston on Monday granted Bryan’s request for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against Nancy Baker Jones, president of the Texas State Historical Association. The restraining order stopped what Bryan called an improperly called board meeting Monday during which Jones planned to have him fired or greatly curtail his authority as executive director, he said.
In dispute is the makeup of the board, which the organization for many years has sought to be composed of a balance of professional and lay historians, essentially academics and non-academics, according to the petition.
The temporary restraining also seeks to stop Jones, accused of flouting bylaws when it comes to selecting board members, from any further action or “fabricating” any further rules until a full hearing in court, which is scheduled for May 12.
‘TO BE WHITE’
A balanced board is meant to ensure all voices and narratives of Texas history are heard, Bryan said in an interview.
But Bryan fears the makeup of the board — 12 academics and eight non-academics — isn’t balanced and gives more voice to people who take a critical view of Texas settlers.
“The preferred narrative is one that demeans the Anglo efforts in settling the western part of the United States for the purpose of spreading freedoms for all,” Bryan said in an interview. “They have a whole different narrative to describe the event.”
He noted, for example, a 2021 USA Today report in which Walter L. Buenger, Texas State Historical Association chair, was quoted as saying the Battle of the Alamo, a nearly two-week siege during the Texas Revolution, had been used to “commemorate whiteness.” Texans used the defeat at the Alamo as a rallying cry, “Remember the Alamo,” in their fight for independence from Mexico.
The USA Today article was about then-President Donald Trump’s invocation of the “beautiful, beautiful Alamo,” in his 2020 State of the Union address, calling it “where Texas patriots made their last stand,” according to the article.
Buenger went on to say in the USA Today article the Alamo gained recognition in the 1890s as backlash to African Americans gaining more political power and Mexican immigration increasing. In 1915, “Birth of a Nation” director D.W. Griffith produced “Martyrs of the Alamo,” which solidified the myth further by pitting virtuous white Texans against racist caricatures of Mexicans on screen, according to the article.
“It became in some ways a sort of symbol of Anglo-Saxon preeminence,” Buenger told USA Today. “The Alamo became this symbol of what it meant to be white.”
‘MUST NEVER FORGET’
Jones, who did not return phone calls Wednesday, and Buenger are aligned in their beliefs about how Texas history should be told, Bryan said.
Buenger isn’t named in the lawsuit, but the USA Today statements cost the organization about 500 members, Bryan said.
Jones is president of the Ruthe Winegarten Foundation for Texas Women’s History in Austin and author of “Making Texas Our Texas: The Emergence of Texas Women’s History, 1976-1990,” among other positions and achievements.
Bryan said he wasn’t trying to suppress history, but wanted to ensure there was room for all the voices in the room and that Texas history isn’t focused solely on victimization.
In recent years, controversies have arisen over the Alamo narrative and Texas colonists’ fight for independence from Mexico, which some, including authors of “Forget the Alamo: The Rise and Fall of an American Myth,” argue was primarily to preserve slavery in what was then an outlying part of northern Mexico.
Written by three Anglo men, the book depicts the Alamo garrison’s co-commander James Bowie as “a murderer, slaver, and con man” and frontier legend and Alamo combatant Davy Crockett as a “self-promoting old fool,” according to reports.
The dispute about the Texas State Historical Association’s board makeup also comes as Texas and other states grapple with how to teach their histories.
An advisory committee — named the 1836 Project after the year Texas gained its independence from Mexico — was created in 2021 with the passing of House Bill 2497. The legislation required the committee to tell a story of “a legacy of economic prosperity” and the “abundant opportunities for businesses and families, among other requirements.”
“We must never forget why Texas became so exceptional in the first place,” Gov. Greg Abbott said when he signed the bill. Abbott, along with Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dade Phelan, later selected a nine-member group to head the 1836 Project, which critics say offers a sanitized version of the state’s history.
‘ESTABLISHED CUSTOM’
J. P. Bryan, a descendant of Stephen F. Austin, and his family have had years of involvement with the Texas State Historical Association. His uncle, Guy M. Bryan, was a founder and secretary and served on the board from 1897 to 1901. His father was president from 1965 to 1967, and J. P. Bryan was president from 1982 to 1983.
When he learned the association was struggling financially, he returned in October as a board-approved executive director, helping to raise nearly $1 million for an organization that was in the red, he said.
Since his return, the organization obtained a clean financial audit, the first such audit in seven years, Bryan said. He returned to help in what he deemed an emergency and crisis for the long-standing organization, he said.
The organization has about $2.5 million in yearly expenses, including personnel and rent, he said.
Jones hasn’t recognized Bryan as executive director of the association, according to the lawsuit, which accuses her of not following procedures and bylaws that “mandate established custom” of the Texas State Historical Association to keep balance from year to year between academic and non-academic members.
This established custom was so fundamental that the members allowed the board only “limited flexibility” from this rule, and, in all respects, the variance was permitted only in “unusual circumstances,” according to the petition.
‘I’M BEING VILIFIED’
Bryan and the petition take issue with the recent appointment of Mary Jo O’Rear, who from 1999 through 2001 was adjunct professor of U.S. History at Texas A&M University-Kingsville and, from 1999 until 2005 held the same position at Del Mar College in Corpus Christi. O’Rear by definition is an academic, according to the petition.
“Mary Jo O’Rear is the symbol of the latest manipulation by the nominating committee in furtherance of their quest to retain the bully pulpit of board imbalance at the last annual meeting,” according to the petition.
Bryan in the petition also asserts Jones has embarked on a campaign aimed at him because he has challenged what he argues are violations of the organization’s bylaws.
“If Jones’ effort to rewrite the bylaws in a manner to embrace her own revision of history were not bad enough, Jones has now doubled down in her disruption of the TSHA,” the petition states. “Jones has planted seeds of discord at every turn and she has tried to call a series of meetings to be hosted by her unbalanced board while hidden from view.”
‘GOING TO LOSE IT ALL’
Bryan in the petition also accuses Jones of defamation and slander, but doesn’t elaborate. But Bryan said Jones wants him out of the organization.
“That would be a sad ending for somebody who has given his best to the organization, not only emotionally, but financially,” he said. “I’m being vilified for doing a good job. It’s hardly fathomable. I don’t understand it at all.”
Bryan, a non-voting member of the board, has nothing against telling the truth about Texas history, he said. But that entails allowing all narratives to be told, he said.
The association is meant to be a promoter and protector of Texas history, which is among the richest in the union, he said.
There’s a danger in demonizing Texas heroes, he said.
“If we keep on this path, we’re going to lose it all,” he said. “There’s nothing inspiring when everyone’s a villain or crook or usurper of wealth. I don’t just want a seat at the table. I want to make sure all who have different views have a seat there, too.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.