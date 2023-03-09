TEXAS CITY
A legal battle is underway in Texas City after the city demolished a historic segregated school on a site formerly owned by a freed slave.
The 1867 Settlement African American Historic Preservation Committee filed a lawsuit Jan. 11 against the city of Texas City and the state of Texas after the Aug. 3 demolition of the auditorium of the former Lincoln High School, 6006 Carver Ave. The auditorium was one of the last remaining buildings that was part of the original 1867 Settlement community, the only Reconstruction-era Black freedman’s community in Galveston County.
The auditorium was on land owned by 97-year-old Vera Bell-Gary, who inherited it from her great-grandfather, Calvin Bell, a freed slave who owned 230 acres in Texas City.
“It hurts my heart that this happened and the city would sneak around and tear it down,” Bell-Gary said. “It was my dream to have it preserved and utilized and people could remember the history. I worked at the high school for 37 years and the auditorium was used for many functions over the years.
“This was destruction of our heritage. I have lost respect for the mayor. They weren’t thinking about the hurt they caused in the community. I have a scar on my heart that I will take to the grave.”
The auditorium was in disrepair, dilapidated and posed a public safety hazard, the city previously said.
In a news release Tuesday, Mayor Dedrick Johnson Sr. said the city is committed to preserving Black historical sites in Texas City.
“The city’s commitment to African American history is evidenced by our preservation of the historic Bell Home and the installation of informational kiosks, outlining the history of the home and the 1867 Settlement Historic District,” Johnson said. “The city also purchased additional property and relocated some of our iconic cattle and steer sculptures to the Bell Home property to pay tribute to the Chisholm Trail.
“The city of Texas City has supported — with both staff and resources — many of the historically significant portions of our community. And we will continue to do so, in a manner that is consistent with values of safety and civic responsibility, as well as historic preservation. Our overriding priority is, and always will be, the health, safety and welfare of our residents.”
Charlesa Gary, president of the heritage committee, agrees the demolition was not racially motivated, but does believe the city didn't follow due process.
“It would be idiotic to believe that Mayor Johnson is trying to take away African American history, he is a man of color and the city’s first Black mayor," she said. "But he had no regard for the last standing black school on the mainland. We were disrespected and disregarded. I respected the administration enough to reach out for discussion on the property. They didn’t do the same for us.
“The most upsetting part is that the mayor pro-tem is an alumna of the school, and she hasn’t even thought enough to reach out to us. I’m just disappointed all the way around.”
Johnson said the structure was unoccupied and has been abandoned for at least 12 years and that no permits have been filed for repair, renovation or restoration of the structure in 30 years.
“Texas City is committed to being one of the cleanest, safest and most beautiful cities in the greater Houston-Galveston area,” Johnson said. “One of the many ways we do that is by abating old, dilapidated, substandard structures that do not comply with the city’s ordinances and building codes.”
In the lawsuit, the city notified the committee that on July 29 it had until Aug. 8 to contact the code enforcement office. On Aug. 1, the city filed a notice of ordinance violation, and demolition began Aug. 3, despite the deadline, according to the lawsuit.
The state of Texas filed a motion for emergency abatement, initiated by a petition for abatement and removal of a public nuisance, but the committee was not given a citation or a hearing before the municipal court, according to the lawsuit.
The emergency order for abatement, filed Aug. 3, stated the structure was substandard, has structural defects and was a nuisance, and the municipal court ordered the abatement. On Oct. 14, the city asserted the committee owed it $86,176 from the cost of the abatement, according to the lawsuit.
“Keeping the city beautiful by demolishing buildings is a subjective determination,” Ralph P. Manginello, the committee's attorney said.
“The inspections of the property were done visually by the fire marshall with no actual tests conducted," he said. "The committee was in the process of doing the repairs the city requested and communicating with the mayor, but he must not have liked the speed of it and destroyed the property.
“This is a constitutional violation, and the city owes compensation. They should work with Vera and the committee to build a new community center to pay homage to the history and culture of the Black community. We want to put an end to the city’s practice of building demolitions. We also think the mayor owes an apology.
"The Bell family has contributed more to Texas City than Mayor Johnson can ever dream of contributing.”
The committee is seeking from the city $420,000, the assessed fair market value for the structure, Manginello said.
A status conference in the case is set for April 13 in the 405th District Court, with Judge Jared Robinson presiding. The state is represented by Zachary L. Rhines from the Attorney General’s Office and the city of Texas City is represented by Kyle L. Dickson of Murray-Lobb Attorneys.
