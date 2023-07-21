A federal lawmaker representing Galveston County has co-sponsored a bill that would increase U.S. Food and Drug Administration testing to ensure imported shrimp meet domestic health and safety standards and fund a federal agency to buy some of the U.S. catch under some circumstances.
The bill is meant to weed out tainted shrimp and level the field for U.S. shrimpers and seafood markets that must meet higher quality standards and have been battered by large foreign companies, including shrimp farming operations, able to sell their products in the United States for about half the domestic price.
U.S. Rep. Randy Weber said foreign countries have been trying to capture the U.S. market by driving domestic shrimpers out of business.
The bill, introduced Tuesday, will require the FDA to ensure imported shrimp are free of antibiotic residues and are otherwise up to U.S. health standards.
The act also will provide resources to the U.S. Department of Agriculture to buy domestic shrimp for food banks and disaster relief programs.
Gulf Coast Shrimpers are struggling to sell their shrimp and the cheap imported shrimp are an existential threat to the industry, Weber said in a statement.
The bill would ensure contaminated imported shrimp cannot be sold in the United States, Weber said.
Weber and several other congressmen in June sent a letter to Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai expressing concern about an increase in imported shrimp.
The flood of imported shrimp isn’t only damaging to the local economy and local businesses, but foreign harvesters don’t abide by the same health standards domestic harvesters and processors are held to in the United States, according to the letter.
About 12 percent of imported shrimp samples tested positive for unsafe drugs and the FDA tests only about 2 percent of imports, the letter stated.
The congressmen asked Raimondo and Tai what they had done to protect U.S. shrimpers from cheaper foreign imports.
“Foreign shrimp imports and record-high gas prices negatively impact our shrimpers, our ports and our region’s economy,” Weber said. “The coastal Texas shrimping industry is being swamped by foreign imports and it’s impacting our shrimpers’ way of life.”
Supporting domestic shrimping is important because the industry is made up of thousands of small independent family operations trying to make a living, said John Williams, executive director of Southern Shrimp Alliance.
The alliance is an organization of shrimpers, shrimp processors and other members of the domestic shrimp industry across states such as Florida, Alabama, Louisiana and Texas.
“Some of the problems with imported shrimp stems from the use of illegal drugs, which allows for higher production levels,” Williams said. “A lot of the production of imported shrimp is done through slave and child labor.”
Those issues alone are why the production costs are so low for imported shrimp, Williams said.
The top importing countries to the United States are: India, responsible for 35.4 percent of the market, much through forced labor; Indonesia, with 20 percent of the market; Ecuador with 19 percent of the market; Vietnam with more than 10 percent of the market; Thailand with about 6 percent of the market; and China, Mexico, Argentina and Peru, with less than 5 percent each, according to Texas Sea Grant, which is part of Texas A&M University.
Many people in the industry have refused to go out on the water for fear they’ll not be able to sell their shrimp at even break-even prices, he said.
For local companies like Katie’s Seafood Market, which had a line of customers out its door Friday morning, keeping shrimp and other seafood products local is a must, General Manager Nick Gutierrez said.
Gutierrez would like to see Texas lawmakers demand that every restaurant serving imported shrimp say so on their menus, which is the law in Louisiana, he said.
The labeling law in Louisiana requires restaurants to indicate on their menus whether they’re selling imported shrimp or crawfish and the country of origin, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
“I know restaurants on the island that are taking short-cuts and are selling imported shrimp,” Gutierrez said. “I think that’s BS, because people come to Galveston looking for Gulf shrimp. People are eating their po’boys thinking it’s local, but it’s coming from Indonesia. That’s just wrong.”
Restaurants that are using imported shrimp are taking advantage of customers, Gutierrez said.
“Restaurants need to step up and take a stand with domestic shrimp,” Gutierrez said.
Customers leaving the seafood market agreed.
“It just tastes better and it’s fresh,” Steph Chevier, who was holding a bag of shrimp, said. “It was only caught within probably a day or two ago, versus the imported shrimp, which was probably caught weeks or months ago.”
Customer Fredell Rosen said domestic shrimp is the only way to go.
“I want my shrimp from here,” Rosen said. “I want my shrimp local. I’m willing to pay more because I know it’s regulated and safe.”
