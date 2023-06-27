GALVESTON COUNTY
What goes up must come down.
If that thing is a bullet, it can leave somebody wounded or even worse — which is why authorities are warning against celebratory gunfire as we head toward Independence Day.
Fireworks are synonymous with the Fourth of July, but some people celebrate by launching bullets in the air without regard for safety of others.
It might be a tradition, but it’s also a crime that has caused injuries and, nationwide, at least two deaths each year from stray bullets, officials warn.
A bullet fired into the air can do a lot of harm if it hits somebody, reaching speeds of up to 300 feet per second on the way down, more than enough to penetrate the skull, according to Baylor College of Medicine.
“It is very reckless to shoot a bullet into the air,” Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said. “It happens occasionally in the unincorporated areas, along with fireworks and it can be hard to distinguish. It happens a lot more in the cities.
“People need to keep in mind that you can be arrested for irresponsibly discharging a gun.
“If it hurts or kills somebody, your charges will be much more severe. Proper behavior and responsibility can prevent this.”
Celebratory gunfire is a class A misdemeanor and punishable by one year in prison and a fine up to $4,000.
A study by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found an average of 25 people are injured by celebratory gunfire each year in Puerto Rico, where the tradition is common.
In 2021, two people including a child were killed in Arlington from bullets fired into the air, according to Texas Gun Sense.
The same study found that 36 percent of those struck by celebratory gunfire were hit in the head, 26 percent in the foot, 18 percent in the shoulder, 11 percent in the arm or leg and 11 percent in the chest. The study found that people younger than 15 are the most likely to be hit by stray fire.
Celebratory gunfire is much less common than it used to be, officials have said.
Island lore has it that some Galvestonians in the past slept on the floor with mattresses propped against the wall to stop stray bullets during holidays such as New Year’s Eve and Fourth of July.
“Independence Day has been suggested as the busiest time of the year for dangerous celebratory gunfire in the United States,” Galveston Assistant Police Chief Andre Mitchell said. “I have worked work the City of Galveston for the last 21 years. I do not recall any incident involving celebratory gunfire which resulted in injury or death.”
Although there have been no reported instances of injury or death from celebratory gunfire in Galveston County such has happened not far away.
In 2017, Javier Suarez Rivera, 43, of Houston, was struck and killed by a bullet after stepping outside from his home, according to Baylor College of Medicine.
In 2020, Philippa Ashford, 61, was struck by a stray bullet and died in north Harris County, according to KPRC News.
In 2021, an 8-year-old boy and 24-year-old woman were both struck and wounded in separate incidences, according to Houston Police.
“The public and neighborhoods should be educated on the dangers of celebratory gunfire,” Mitchell said. “Be alert and if a person is observed discharging a firearm in public, take cover under a hard ceiling and contact your local law enforcement agency.”
