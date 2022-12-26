Law enforcement agencies across the county and Texas are stepping up patrols and campaigns to prevent drunken driving this week.
Texas saw 48,641 traffic crashes during the holiday season — Dec. 1, 2021 through Jan. 1, 2022— that resulted in 433 fatalities and 1,695 serious injuries, Andre Mitchell, assistant Galveston police chief, said.
The Texas Department of Transportation found that 23 percent of all DWI crashes occurred during last year’s holiday season, killing 98 people and leaving 236 seriously injured, Danny Perez, public information officer for the Texas Department of Transportation, said.
“Drinking and driving can lead to tragic consequences that are preventable," Perez said. “This is why it is important to always plan ahead.
“Have a sober ride home, this can be a designated driver, a taxi or ride-share program. Never take chances with mixing drinking and driving.”
'NO REGRETS'
The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office is collaborating with the Texas Department of Transportation’s “Drive sober, no regrets” campaign through Jan. 1 to look for drunk drivers on the road, Maj. Ray Nolen with the sheriff’s office said.
The sheriff’s office receives grants through the department to staff weekends and holidays to combat drunk driving fatalities. This year, office is using $30,000 in grants. That amount can increase based on production, Nolen said.
“This has been a highly successful campaign,” Nolen said. “We keep statistics on the number of fatalities, and we are awarded grant money based on production and reduction of fatalities."
The campaign emphasizes the severity of a DWI, financially, personally and how a drunk driver can harm others. A DWI can cost $17,000 in fines and fees, jail time, loss of a driver’s license and difficulty finding or keeping a job, according to the sheriff’s office.
Drunk driving crashes also can cause life-altering, disabling and permanent injuries to survivors, officials said.
The Sheriff’s office will patrol the unincorporated parts of Galveston County, while city police patrol their cities.
Hitchcock, League City, Texas City, Friendswood and Kemah also will operate enhanced patrols.
La Marque will conduct standard patrols and will be on call to assist other agencies, officials said.
Santa Fe officials couldn't be reached for comment.
A TRAGIC YEAR
There are signs drivers can look for to avoid a drunk driver, Mitchell said.
“Signs for drunk driving include driving on the wrong side of the road, swerving dramatically, straddling more than one lane, driving with headlights off at night, braking suddenly, turning illegally or unexpectedly, driving slowly and without confidence, drifting into the next lane or toward the breakdown lane, not reacting to traffic signals.”
Impaired driving has devastated Galveston this year, after seven people died in crashes occurring in less than a month.
An Aug. 6 crash between an SUV and golf cart killed four people.
On Aug. 13, a local man riding a scooter was killed by who police allege was a drunk driver.
On Sept. 2, a man who had been released that day from Texas Department of Criminal Justice custody after serving time for driving under the influence and, police allege, was driving under the influence again, struck a vehicle carrying several Ball High School students, killing one instantly and sending three to the hospital, one of whom died Sept. 17.
In response, The Galveston Police Department formed a special DWI task force, which kicked off its first weekend Aug. 20, with 25 DWI arrests. That number has since risen to 242 DWI arrests, Mitchell said.
“The Galveston Police Department will continue to monitor the streets of Galveston and strive to keep them safe and make the streets safer,” Mitchell said. “Our Traffic Safety Unit will continue to be a proactive traffic unit with emphasis on the detection and arrest of impaired drivers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.