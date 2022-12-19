After two high-profile missing persons cases in the county, experts are advising people to forget the myths and file reports sooner rather than later.
Although some people think they have to wait 24 hours to make a missing person report, that’s not true and the first 48 hours are absolutely critical, police said.
Families should report a missing person right away, officers with Friendswood Police, the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office, the Galveston Police Department, the Hitchcock Police Department, and the Dickinson Police Department said.
“When somebody goes missing, the first thing you should do is file a missing person’s report with the police,” said Melissa Rengel, a case manager with the Texas Center for the Missing. “The next thing you should do is call around to friends, employers, and hospitals that may have an unidentified person.”
In 2021, nearly 8,900 people were reported missing in the 14-county Houston-Galveston region, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. More than half of those were children. In addition to age, there are several factors to keep in mind when it comes to missing persons, Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
“Age, mindset, mental illness, and dementia and Alzheimer’s are factors to consider when looking for a missing person,” Trochesset said. “Patterns are important too, especially in terms of a runaway. If it is a regular occurrence, it may be treated differently than an abduction.”
A very common misconception when it comes to missing persons is that you have to wait 24 hours to report somebody missing. No local department said this is the case. In fact, if somebody is suspected missing, a report should be filed right away.
“Television, Hollywood, and old police practices led to this misconception,” Sgt. Derek Gaspard of the Galveston Police Department said. “It is Texas law that a missing child or adult must be entered into the National Crime Information Center’s missing person file.”
Reporting missing persons right away allows police to better use tools such as K-9s and video surveillance, which require a quick response, Gaspard said.
Families also are wary of child abductions by strangers, but those types of kidnappings are less than 1 percent of missing children’s disappearances, according to the Texas Center for the Missing. Runaways make up as much as 85 percent of missing children, while family abductions make up about 15 percent, and non-family abductions make up 3 percent to 4 percent of missing children, according to the Texas Center for the Missing.
One of the most high-profile missing persons cases in Galveston County was that of 12-year-old Laura Smither, who disappeared in April 1997 after going for a jog. Her body was found weeks later in a stormwater retention pond in Pasadena. William Lewis Reece in June was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to murdering Smither and Jessica Cain, 17, of Tiki Island, also in 1997.
“Because of our history, we take missing persons cases very seriously,” said Taylor McCombs, public information officer for the Friendswood Police Department. “Every missing person’s case is the same to us, circumstance doesn’t matter, we are as thorough as possible.”
On Dec. 10, Lester Mabry, 38, of Friendswood, left his home for a walk and was reported missing by his family the next day.
The Friendswood Police Department and Friendswood Volunteer Fire Department began an extensive search using a drone, K-9 unit and a boat along Clear Creek and in a wooded area near the east end of Clearview Avenue, police said.
Friendswood police about 9 p.m. Dec. 12 reported human remains had been found in the woods adjacent to Clearview Avenue, which were confirmed to be those of Mabry.
On Dec. 12, Sebastian Benjamin Bennett, 17, of Webster, went missing after getting off the school bus that day. He arrived home Dec. 14 and the case was treated as a suspected runaway, though the Webster Police and Clear Creek Independent School District collaborated to bring him home.
When reporting someone missing, it’s important to be as specific as possible, detective Lupe Vasquez of the Dickinson Police Department said.
“Ensure that you report the clothing they were wearing, tattoos, medications they take, scars, their medical history and any family of friends nearby,” Vasquez said.
Descriptions are absolutely crucial for the investigation as well, Gaspard said.
“Report their height, weight, hair color, eye color, and personal identifiers such as their driver’s license, a recent photo, plate numbers, phone number, and social security number. Their schedule is also important, including their frequent locations, work, school, hangouts, gyms, and shops and those they come in contact with.”
Police also asked the public to pay attention to loud smartphone alerts about missing people.
There are several different alerts, the most common and well known being the Amber Alert, which notifies the public that a child has been abducted or is in danger of death, sexual assault or bodily injury, Gaspard said.
“The Amber Alerts are coordinated through the Texas Center for the Missing and issued by law enforcement,” Rengel said. “Be aware of Amber Alerts. It is helpful to post the information to social media, which has helped recover so many children and missing persons.”
Other alerts include a Clear Alert, similar to an Amber Alert, but for adults; A Silver Alert, which notifies the public that an elderly person with a documented medical condition is missing; An Endangered Missing Persons Alert, which notifies the public that a person with a diagnosed intellectual disability is missing; A Camo Alert, which notifies the public that a current or former member of the U.S. Armed Forces with a mental illness is missing; and a Blue Alert, which notifies the public that a criminal who has killed or seriously wounded a law enforcement officer is at large, Gaspard said.
Many agencies, including the Galveston Police Department and the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office, host events that allow families to bring children to provide DNA, fingerprints and updated photos, in case it’s ever needed.
Another way to ensure your family’s safety is to check in with loved ones regularly, not just over the holidays when you get together, Rengel said.
“All missing people are loved by somebody,” said Chief Wilmon Smith of the Hitchcock Police Department. “We work with the community to find the missing. It is a difficult situation, but we can solve these cases if we work together.”
