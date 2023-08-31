Nearly a year after drunk driving crashes killed seven in Galveston, law enforcement agencies will be cracking down during the Labor Day Weekend.
In less than a month between August and September last year, seven people were killed and one disabled in three separate drunk driving incidents. After the crashes, departments formed task forces and started initiatives to step up enforcement against impaired driving.
GALVESTON
Galveston Police Chief Doug Balli formed the Traffic Safety Unit in 2022 after a series of what police say were drunk-driving crashes that killed seven people in less than a month.
An Aug. 6, 2022, crash between an SUV and golf cart killed four people.
On Aug. 13, 2022, a driver who police allege was impaired crashed into and killed a local man riding a scooter.
On Sept. 2, 2022, a man — who that day was released from Texas Department of Criminal Justice custody after serving time for driving under the influence and, police allege, was driving under the influence again — struck a vehicle carrying several Ball High School students, killing one instantly and sending three to the hospital, one of whom died on Sept. 17, 2022.
“The Traffic Safety Unit was formed after the tragedies and saw immediate success,” said Kurt Koopmann, media relations specialist with the Galveston Police Department.
“The department has taken steps to ensure safety on the roads, including utilizing funding from the TxDOT Selective Traffic Enforcement Program grants, pay for overtime activities by law enforcement to reduce the incidence of speeding, driving while intoxicated, failure to use occupant restraint systems, intersection traffic-control violations and enforcement of state and local ordinances on cellular and texting devices,” Koopmann said.
City management and elected officials have been fully supportive of the department’s initiatives to make the streets of Galveston as safe as possible for residents and visitors, Koopmann said.
“New vehicles and equipment have been purchased and allocated for traffic-specific tasks,” Koopmann said. “This kind of support is essential for making lasting improvements to traffic safety.”
Other steps that have been taken include implementing a law enforcement data reporting system, which cuts the time of reporting DWI cases, allowing officers to complete a case report in an hour or less.
“As always, the department encourages people to use public transportation or ride-sharing services instead of driving when they are impaired,” Koopmann said. “We should all have a plan to eliminate impaired driving; one drink is too many.”
Since its formation in August 2022, officers with the Traffic Safety Unit have arrested more than 750 impaired drivers, according to city records.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Police Department will have officers working DWI enforcement on an “uncommitted” basis, Police Chief Randall Aragon said.
“DWI patrols will be done throughout the holiday weekend,” Aragon said. “Uncommitted basis means that DWI enforcement is their only mission during their patrolling times. They will not be interrupted by answering calls for service, which is performed by the normal shift of officers on patrol.
“Our agency certainly cautions citizens to not drink and drive.”
The consequences for a first DWI offense for a person 21 years old or older may result in a charge of a Class B misdemeanor carrying as much as 180 days imprisonment or a fine of up to $2,000, or both, Aragon said.
Driver’s license suspension might be up to 2 years. Automobile insurance might double, and the attorney’s cost will vary. For a DWI first, attorney’s fees can vary anywhere from $3,000 to $5,000 or as high as $20,000 for some lawyers, Aragon said.
LEAGUE CITY
The League City Police Department’s DWI arrest numbers have been fairly consistent over the past three years from 2020 to 2022, League City Police Department public information officer José Ortega said. There has been an average of about 350 DWI arrests each year. Officers project 2023 is on pace to be a little less than the past three years, but should still have more than 300 DWI arrests.
“We will be conducting business as usual,” Ortega said. “Our officers will always monitor traffic and patrol the roadways that travel through League City, as well as respond to all calls for service regarding possible intoxicated drivers. They will stop and conduct thorough investigations when they encounter drivers exhibiting signs or behaviors of intoxication.
“Do not drink and drive. Plan ahead and have an idea of how you will get to and from where you are going if you plan to be drinking this weekend, as well as any other day.”
AROUND THE COUNTY
Dickinson has no plans for increased patrols over the weekend, detective Guadalupe Vasquez said.
Officials from Texas City, Hitchcock and Santa Fe did not return requests for comment.
