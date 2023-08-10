Beekeeper David Pineda, with A&D Bees, checks a bee-covered frame from one of his hives in Kemah on Thursday. The land owner of the property where Pineda keeps his bees can file for an agriculture exemption. Honey bees are considered livestock.
Bees are not only vital to plant and animal life, but they could be the ticket to an agricultural exemption that saves property owners on soaring taxes, beekeepers said.
Texas allows tax exemptions potentially worth thousands of dollars to property owners who keep agriculturally important “livestock,” including bees, on their land and increasing tax burdens have caused a crop of beekeeper billboards to sprout along state highways offering to help sweeten the bottom line on annual tax bills.
And beekeepers can harvest locally produced honey, which is becoming an increasingly hot commodity among consumers interested in their own and the planet’s health.
But perhaps most importantly, the hearty souls in the bee bonnets are helping to at least ease an ominous threat to one of civilization’s key underpinnings — the practice of growing crops for food.
Along with their role in honey production, bees are responsible for pollinating 75 percent of the world’s flowering plants and 35 percent of the world’s crops, according to Texas A&M University’s AgriLife extension service.
TROUBLING DECLINE
The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates the honeybee’s annual contribution to the U.S. economy is at least $15 billion, because 90 different crops and one-third of crop production depends on bees. Bees also pollinate crops that feed cattle, such as clover and alfalfa, making them very important to both the beef cattle and dairy industries, according to AgriLife.
And bee populations have been declining for decades. Since 2006, commercial beekeepers in the United States have reported honey bee colony loss rates averaging 30 percent each winter — startling when compared to historical loss rates of 10 percent to 15 percent, according to a study by Ohio State University. Things killing bee populations include parasites, pesticides, habitat loss and disease.
One parasite in particular is a major threat, said Dodie Stillman, president of the Texas Beekeepers Association, which has more than 1,300 members in 56 clubs state-wide.
“The verroa mite invades a colony and feeds on honey bees,” Stillman said. “It’s a virus vector and spreads diseases to the whole colony. The bees have become more resilient and found ways to combat these pests.”
LABOR OF LOVE
Although Galveston County lacks a chapter, many beekeeping operations exist in the county, including by Pasadena-based A&D Bees, said owner David Pineda, who keeps hives in Kemah.
“There are a lot of people getting into it,” he said.
The cultural flux of COVID-19 caused a bustle around bee hives, Stillman said.
“We saw a lot of people get into beekeeping during the pandemic because they wanted to be more self-reliant and produce their own honey,” he said.
“We have a constant stream of new beekeepers as others leave. Not a lot of people stick with it because it is a lot of work.”
Pineda keeps 50 hives of about 60,000 bees each, for a total of 3 million, he said. His bees produce between 300 and 400 pounds of honey a year, which he sells to family and friends. He plans to one day operate as many as 2,000 hives.
“It is definitely a lot of hard work,” he said. “When you get out of your suit, you are drenched in sweat, especially with this heat,” Pineda said. “It is a lot of fun though and my kids have gotten into it, too. It is our hobby.”
GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY
A 2012 state law opened the door for qualified landowners to house bees, if they operate on a minimum of 5 acres. They can have six hives for the first 5 acres and an additional hive for each additional 2.5 acres on a maximum of 20 acres.
Agricultural exemptions vary based by county and tax rates, but on average, the owner of 15 acres in Colorado County could save $2,000 on taxes by housing hives, for example, according to Texas Farm Credit, a customer-owned cooperative established by farmers to be a reliable source of capital and credit.
“If you don’t already have an agriculture valuation on your property, bees are considered livestock, so you can raise them on as few as 5 acres,” Stillman said. “Keepers being able to raise bees on properties has created a new revenue stream for them.”
For beekeepers the ultimate prize is honey. Texas is sixth-largest producer of honey in the United States, behind North and South Dakota, California, Florida and Minnesota, according to AgriLife. Texas in 2020 had more than 157,000 honey-producing bee colonies across the state and contributed nearly 9 million pounds of honey at a value of $17 million, according to AgriLife.
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news
