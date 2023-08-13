Beach access

Matt Dinges, left, returns to his truck Wednesday, May 17, 2023, while wade fishing with Cindy Lee at the special-use area east of Stewart Beach in front of The Preserve at Grand Beach in Galveston. City council deferred a decision on removing the special-use designation at the beach, where people in wheelchairs, anglers with licenses and poles and people launching small craft can drive on the beach.

 JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News

GALVESTON

The Texas General Land Office rejected at least two of the three controversial amendments to the island’s beach access plan, sending a letter to the city saying more work needed to be done to meet local, state and federal regulations.

B. Scott McLendon: 409-683-5241; scott.mclendon@galvnews.com

1
0
0
0
1

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription