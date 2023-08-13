GALVESTON
The Texas General Land Office rejected at least two of the three controversial amendments to the island’s beach access plan, sending a letter to the city saying more work needed to be done to meet local, state and federal regulations.
The land office in February conditionally approved Galveston’s beach access plan, which delineates how a city plans to maintain public access to the state’s beaches, after about a year and a half of compliance issues left in Hurricane Ike’s wake. The land office only issued a conditional approval because it knew the city had three additional amendments it wanted to make, according to the land office. Two of those amendments were rejected in an Aug. 4 letter from the land office, with the fate of the third unclear, according to a letter obtained by The Daily News.
Those amendments are: allowing the use of reinforced concrete in construction sites within 200 feet of the line of vegetation; prohibiting cars from parking on Sunny Beach, 2704 8 Mile Road in the West End; and prohibiting parking on the beach at Access Point 1C, 228 E. Beach Drive in the East End. The land office rejected the concrete and East Beach amendments, saying each needed more work to meet local, state and federal laws.
Each of the amendment proposals were passed by city council vote from April 27 to May 25, and each inspired criticism from a handful to dozens of residents.
City staff previously told The Daily News they expected each amendment to be approved by the land office. But when the letter finally arrived with the land office’s response saying more work needed to be done, city staffers weren't surprised, City Manager Brian Maxwell said Friday.
And while the land office could have accepted the amendments on the first attempt, Maxwell has never seen that happen, he said. He doesn't consider the letter as a rejection of the city's plans.
“This is how these things typically go,” Maxwell said.
The land office listed a bevy of reasons the amendments couldn’t be accepted as represented by the city, listing first that the city hadn’t included a description of how it has met previous land office requirements to make Galveston’s beach-access plan compliant with state law.
“The maps must include the changes that were made to come into compliance while the plan was conditionally certified,” according to the letter signed by David Green, senior deputy director of the Coastal Protection Division.
“The amendments to the city’s plan must include the substantive changes to beach access that were necessary to achieve full certification of compliance with state law, as discussed while the plan was conditionally certified,” according to the letter. “These changes include: the expansion of the free parking area at Stewart Beach, the changes to the designated parking in Beachside Village, the updated number of parking spaces at Pocket Park 3, the increased size of the on-beach parking area at Bermuda Beach, and the new parking spaces available at Sea Isle.”
City council May 25 also voted to authorize the use of reinforced concrete within 200 feet of the line of vegetation. The amendment would allow a $100 million high-rise development to proceed. That worried some beach advocates and residents about the potentially tough cleanup that reinforced concrete structures would present when destroyed by a hurricane.
The concrete exemption submitted in the plan amendment conflicts with the city’s own erosion response plan, which has not been modified to reflect the city’s request for a variance for use of concrete on the specified parcel, according to the land office.
It also conflicts with state and federal law, according to the land office. Law requires structures on property adjacent to the public beach to be designed for feasible relocation. The city must address this provision in the request for a variance, according to the land office
“The reasoned justification included with the proposed amendments did not adequately demonstrate how the variance would promote the stated goals and policies,” according to the land office letter. “The reasoned justification should include an accurate explanation of how the variance is more protective of dunes than current standards, protects public beach access, prevents erosion, protects from flooding, and minimizes public expenditures on damage caused by storms.
“State and local rules do not allow a local government to issue a permit or certificate that does not comply with FEMA minimum requirements or with the FEMA-approved local ordinance.”
The land office also rejected the city’s proposal to remove cars from a portion of East Beach.
The entire linear footage of the restricted-area must be preserved and/or relocated to another area of East Beach to ensure continued access for persons with disabilities, saltwater fishermen and the launching of non-motorized personal watercraft, according to the land office.
“The GLO is required to make an affirmative finding that a plan’s proposed changes to vehicular access and beach parking would preserve or enhance the public’s current existing use and access of the beach,” according to the letter.
Beach access amendments always involve conversations and a series of letters back and forth, Maxwell said. Maxwell expects more letters before the amendments are eventually approved by the land office, he said.
