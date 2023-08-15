LA MARQUE
The city council Monday called a special election to fill a seat by left vacant by a councilman who moved to Oregon and for a time argued he could serve constituents effectively from 2,000 miles away.
Council members unanimously accepted Michael Carlson’s resignation and set the election to replace him for Nov. 7, which is the next scheduled election date.
Carlson didn’t appear virtually or in person for the meeting and couldn’t be reached for comment Tuesday.
Council members June 13 set a recall election after one resident gathered more than 100 signatures on a petition to remove Carlson from his District C council seat.
In the recall affidavit, District C resident Robert Michetich said he was motivated by the fact Carlson had moved to Oregon and refused to resign from his council position.
May 18, Carlson was notified of the status of the petition and given five days to submit a resignation letter before the city would call the election. Carlson did not submit a resignation letter in the five-day span and the election was called. But council members announced Monday that Carlson submitted a resignation letter Aug. 4.
Despite Carlson’s resignation, under state the law he can continue serving until a successor is elected to take his place, and the recall election will proceed, Gus Knebel, city attorney, said.
“Although he resigned, we still have to have this item on the ballot,” Knebel said.
“While there are a lot of technicalities, essentially the citizens have requested the right to remove the council member from District C, and this is putting that on the ballot,” Knebel said. “He technically can continue to serve under what is called the holdover doctrine.”
The holdover provision in the Texas Constitution generally requires state officers whose terms have expired to continue to serve until they are reappointed or replaced, according to the Texas Comptrollers Office.
Carlson began working as chief of the Mosier, Oregon, Fire Department on April 17.
His sudden move was the source contention among city council members and residents who argued Carlson couldn’t serve constituents well by long distance.
“Thank you councilman Carlson for doing the right thing and tendering his resignation and thank you mayor and council for setting the replacement election for him in November,” Michetich said Monday evening.
“This is a very important election, all of them are,” Michetich said.
Sarah Grunau: 409-683-5226; sarah.grunau@galvnews.com
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.