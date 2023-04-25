LA MARQUE
District C Councilman Michael Carlson might face a recall effort over a recent move to a rural Oregon town of 400 people, which angered both residents and other council members.
Carlson began working as chief of the Mosier, Oregon, Fire Department on April 17. Mosier is a small town along the Columbia River just south of the U.S.-Canada border and nearly 2,000 miles from La Marque.
Despite that considerable distance, some city officials argue the move doesn’t violate city charter rules.
Robert Michetich, who resides in District C, objects to his council representative phoning it in long distance, however.
On April 19, Michetich requested the forms necessary to conduct a recall petition to oust Carlson from his council seat.
The only thing that would stop the petition effort for a November recall vote would be for Carlson to immediately resign his council position, Michetich said.
Carlson hasn’t yet shown any indication of doing so.
“I am not doing anything against the city charter or the Texas Local Government Code,” Carlson told The Daily News on Monday
He declined to comment further.
City Attorney Gus Knebel told council members Monday that Carlson isn’t violating city charter rules. He declined to provide the general rules to The Daily News.
“The charter agreement in La Marque is silent as to the definition of residency, which is not uncommon,” Knebel said. “To find the definition of residency, what we have to do is go to the Texas Election Code.
“Chapter One of the Texas Election Code defines a residence as a domicile, one’s home or fixed place of habitation which one intends to return after any temporary absence,” he said.
“A temporary absence is an absence that occurs when someone is absent from the state and has an intent to return and has a legal ability to return to the residence.”
Carlson has established his residency in Delany Cove, a La Marque subdivision, and there are indications his absence is temporary because his family still lives in the city, and he intends to return to see them while he is still employed in Oregon, Knebel said.
In an April 2 social media post welcoming Carlson to the city, the Mosier Fire Department said he would be living temporarily in a travel trailer.
“He needs a place to set it up for some months while he finds permanent housing,” according to the post.
Carlson has said he intends to return La Marque to visit his family.
The city council is arbiter of questions about its members’ residency, subject to review by the courts, Knebel said.
Despite exceptions in the law, Carlson’s move has annoyed some other council members who don’t believe he can carry out his duties from across the country.
“I am disturbed and annoyed by this,” Councilman Joe Compian said. “If I were in this situation, I would personally not take employment in California, Alabama and Tennessee for one reason. It would take me out of this community for an extended period of time and I don’t feel that that’s right.”
“If it’s me, I would be stepping down,” Compian said.
The council Monday determined a recall petition would be the best means of gauging residents’ opinions about Carlson’s absence, and that calling for his resignation without petition results might put the council at risk of litigation.
“We live in an entirely different world where residency is, apparently according to the courts, a matter of the heart and of the intent of the mind,” Mayor Keith Bell said.
“This council cannot navigate the mind and the heart of a man. There is no evidence that we have been presented to suggest that this man does not live in La Marque.”
Carlson wasn’t involved in the discussion Monday. He made a virtual appearance at the meeting for about 20 minutes before it was adjourned because of a bad internet connection.
Michetich has 30 days from the time he got the forms to turn in completed petition sheets.
To force a recall election, Michetich’s petition must gather signatures of registered voters in a number equal to 51 percent of the people who voted for Carlson in the most recent election, Josh Pritchett, spokesperson for the city said.
Carlson got 119 votes, so Michetich needs to gather signatures of only about 61 registered voters.
The city would then be obliged to set a recall vote for the next Election Day, which would be Nov. 8, officials said.
