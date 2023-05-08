LA MARQUE
Voters approved eight of 11 city charter amendments, according to complete and unofficial results.
Voters rejected amendments that would have changed the city’s powers to take on debt, how municipal judges and attorneys are appointed and cast the city’s founding documents in gender-neutral language.
La Marque voters approved:
Amendment A with 65.07 percent of the vote.
The amendment states the charter will be changed to include a definition of “for cause” termination for payments due to the city manager in the event of his termination.
Amendment B with 55.60 percent of the vote.
Amendment B states the charter will be changed to allow for the establishment of temporary divisions or departments upon approval by the City Council.
Amendments C, D and E relate to recall efforts against elected officials.
67.10 percent of voters supported Amendment C, which states the charter will be amended to allow a member of city council whose recall is sought by petition the opportunity to respond in writing.
70.34 percent of voters approved city Amendment D, which states the charter will be amended to include a requirement of a public hearing for officials subject to a recall election.
52.17 percent of voters approved Amendment E, which states the charter will be amended to increase the waiting period for filing a recall petition against a member of city council after he or she takes office. That waiting period is six months after the council person or mayor has begin his or her term.
Amendments F, G, H and I are related to modernizing the charter language as it pertains to finances, capping emergency expenditures and increasing the time period the city may issue indebtedness.
69.11 percent of voters approved Amendment F, which states the charter will be amended to modernize language related to the finances of the city.
60.38 percent of voters approved Amendment G, which caps emergency expenditures.
67.36 percent of voters approved Amendment H, which states the charter will be amended to update the years in the budget process.
50.76 percent of voters rejected Amendment I, which states the charter would have been amended to increase the time period the city may issue debt.
52.10 percent of voters rejected Amendment J, which allowed city council and city manager jointly to appoint the municipal court judge, alternate municipal court judge, alternate municipal court judge, city prosecutor and city attorney.
59.29 percent of voters rejected Amendment K, which would have changed the charter to provide gender-neutral wording.
