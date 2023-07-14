LA MARQUE
United Parcel Service workers rallied Friday in preparation for a possible national strike involving more than 300,000 Teamsters Union members demanding better pay and working conditions.
Houston-based Teamsters Local Union 988 has been staging the rallies at regional UPS locations every Friday as a show of strength after contract talks with UPS broke down, officials said.
Officials with UPS, a global shipping giant with about 500,000 employees around the world, accused the union of not bargaining in good faith and urged Teamsters to resume negotiations, according to reports.
About 100 union members work at the UPS facilities in La Marque, officials said.
“It is a way to demonstrate to the company that we are willing to fight for a just contract,” Robert Mele, president of the local union, said.
The union has demanded UPS, a private company, improve pay and working conditions by Aug. 1.
A week after contract talks between UPS and the union workers broke down, UPS said it will begin training nonunion employees in the United States to step in in the event of a strike, according to The Associated Press.
“We are looking for better safety conditions and relief from the heat,” Mele said.
The summertime is the hardest on those workers, Mele said.
“None of the UPS trucks and buildings are air-conditioned,” he said.
And during the COVID-19 pandemic, UPS workers, who were considered essential workers, endured a global pandemic while operating delivery trucks going door-to-door, Mele said.
The average pay for part-time UPS workers is about $16.65 an hour, and $41.61 for higher-tiered, full-time workers, Mele said.
Officials did not disclose a specific wage rate they were advocating for, but are hoping to raise part-time pay to align with full-time pay.
“I would hope they would get paid a living wage,” Mele said. “We want as much as we can get for part-timers.”
Teamsters represents more than 340,000 UPS package delivery drivers and warehouse logistics workers across the nation, according to the union.
UPS Teamsters voted June 16 to strike if UPS does not meet the conditions of a new contract. Negotiations between the company and the union began in April.
UPS officials assert the Teamsters “have stopped negotiating despite historic proposals that build on our industry-leading pay,” according to ABC News.
“We have nearly a month left to negotiate,” company officials told ABC news.
“We have not walked away, and the union has a responsibility to remain at the table.”
Union members were ready to strike, local Teamsters said.
“This vote shows that hundreds of thousands of Teamsters are united and determined to get the best contract in our history at UPS,” Sean M. O’Brien, Teamsters general president, said in a statement.
“If this multibillion-dollar corporation fails to deliver on the contract that our hardworking members deserve, UPS will be striking itself,” he said.
There is no doubt that UPS is cutting hours, and making tough living conditions for high demand workers, officials with the union said.
“The biggest concern for our union members is their pay and their safety,” Marielly Ortiz, secretary with the union, said. “We want to make sure they are working effectively and safely.”
